NASCAR at Kansas: Vegas odds, key stats, prediction, sleepers, fantasy drivers to watch

Kyle Busch wanted to return to a "real" race track following his loss at Talladega Sunday and this weekend he'll get his wish at Kansas Speedway's 1.5-mile circuit under the lights for Saturday night's Go Bowling 400.

Busch will attempt to defend his victory in the Kansas spring race on Saturday. He struggled at Kansas early in his career, but seems to have figured it out lately. He has logged a top-five finish in his last four starts there but is still seeking his first win of the season to automatically clinch a playoff spot.

Kevin Harvick has also had recent success at Kansas, finishing first or second in five of his last seven starts while Joey Logano has placed in the top five in six of his last seven starts in the Sunflower State, including two wins.

It's no surprise the trio of veterans are among the favorites to win Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).

What are the Las Vegas odds for the NASCAR race at Kansas?

Here are the race odds according to the Westgate Sportsbook:



Kevin Harvick, 6-1 Jimmie Johnson, 6-1

Brad Keselowski, 6-1

Martin Truex Jr., 6-1

Kyle Larson, 6-1

Kyle Busch, 8-1

Joey Logano, 8-1

Chase Elliott, 10-1

Matt Kenseth, 20-1

Denny Hamlin, 25-1

Clint Bowyer, 25-1

Erik Jones, 30-1

Ryan Blaney, 30-1

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 30-1

Kurt Busch, 30-1

Jamie McMurray, 30-1

Kasey Kahne, 30-1

Ryan Newman, 80-1

Austin Dillon, 80-1

Daniel Suarez, 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 100-1

Trevor Bayne, 200-1

Ty Dillon, 500-1

AJ Allmendinger, 500-1

Paul Menard, 500-1

Chris Buescher, 500-1

Aric Almirola, 500-1

Danica Patrick, 500-1

Field, 1,000-1

Who are the sleepers to win the NASCAR race at Kansas?

Hometown hero Clint Bowyer is looking for his first top-10 at Kansas since 2013 but has been on a decent roll at 1.5-mile tracks this season, finishing 11th or better at all three races. His last win came a similar circuit (Charlotte) in 2012.

Ryan Blaney finished fifth in the Kansas spring race last season and has a 13.2 average finish in four career Kansas races. The Wood Brothers driver, who has an alliance with Team Penske, led a race-high 148 laps at Texas Motor Speedway — the most recent 1.5-mile track this season.

Jamie McMurray is off to a solid start to the season, entering Saturday's race fifth in the standings. He hasn't won a race since 2013 but as teammate Kyle Larson has proved, Chip Ganassi Racing has plenty of speed at 1.5-mile layouts.

Which drivers are best for fantasy NASCAR in Kansas?

Since the start of the 2014 season, Kevin Harvick paces all Monster Energy Series drivers with 2,112 laps led at intermediate (1.5-mile) tracks and is our pick to win Saturday. He is followed by Martin Truex Jr. (1,354), Brad Keselowski (1,286), Joey Logano (1,246) and Jimmie Johnson (1,149). Kyle Busch (680), Matt Kenseth (615), and Kurt Busch (364) round out the top eight.

Johnson will go for his third win in five races at Kansas Speedway — a track where he is tied with Jeff Gordon for the wins lead with three. The No. 48 Chevrolet driver also boasts nine top fives, 17 top 10s and an 8.9 average finish at the 1.5-mile track. Johnson is also the winner at Texas nearly a month ago.

Logano has led at least one lap in his last seven Kansas starts for a total of 294 while Truex has just one DNF in the last 27 races at intermediate tracks to go along with four wins and a 8.9 average finish.

Kyle Larson has finished second in all three of the previous 1.5-mile races this season and owns the fastest laps run among active drivers at Kansas.