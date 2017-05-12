Conte: Losing to Arsenal pivotal to Chelsea title chase

Antonio Conte has reflected on supremely successful debut season at Chelsea, as his side aim to secure the Premier League title with a win over West Brom on Friday.

'Losing to Arsenal pivotal to Chelsea title chase'

Conte's side need only three more points to become champions for the sixth time in the club's history as they approach the game against the Baggies.

Conte expects Chelsea stay

The Blues have had a resurgent season under their new boss after finishing tenth last year and Conte believes that matches against Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City were pivotal to his side's challenge, especially the 3-0 defeat to the Gunners in September.

“We started this season with three wins, but honestly... I wasn't calm. I wasn't calm, or tranquilo," Conte said at a news conference at Cobham Training Ground. "I didn't see what I was wanting to see.

"It was very important, after two defeats to Liverpool and above all against Arsenal, against Liverpool after three wins and one draw, that loss could happen. But another defeat, a bad defeat against Arsenal, after that defeat I understood we had to change something in the tactical aspect.

"To find the right solution, also to improve our work, our tactical work. Then I saw my team improving game by game and increasing confidence, increasing confidence in the work. In what we were doing. If you ask me a proper moment, I don't see one.

Conte: Chelsea faced a lot of problems

"I don't see a moment. I saw my team improving, increasing game by game and step by step. For sure, when you play against City and win the way we did, the confidence improved. When you play and win against United at home in the way that we did.

"Or when we drew against Liverpool and missed a penalty 10 minutes from the end... yes, the confidence improved a lot. These are moments that you understand you can fight for the title, but to win it or not? It's very difficult to understand.

"I always like to tell you this title, until the end we have to fight to win this title. Now there is a good opportunity because Tottenham's defeat was, for us, a good opportunity to take three points and try to win the title before the end of the season.

"Now we have to take three points because, otherwise, we'll have to fight until the end.”