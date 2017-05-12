Mets P Jeurys Familia diagnosed with blood clot in throwing shoulder

Mets reliever Jeurys Familia, a day after surrendering four ninth-inning runs in a 6-5 loss to the Giants, has been diagnosed with an arterial blood clot in his right (throwing) shoulder, the team announced.



According to multiple reports, he will undergo further testing, including, the New York Times reported, seeing Dr. Robert W. Thompson, the St. Louis specialist who is considered the leading expert on thoracic outlet syndrome. He performed thoracic outlet surgery on fellow Met Matt Harvey last year.

The New York Post noted that while the team didn't offer any details about a timetable or the severity of or treatment for the clot, then-Mets pitcher David Cone had an arterial blood clot near his armpit in 1996 and was sidelined for four months.

Familia, who recorded 94 saves in 2015-16, has three this season with a 3.86 ERA in 11 appearances. Addison Reed leads the 16-17 Mets in saves this season with four.

Familia's problem is the latest in a string of setbacks for a Mets pitching staff that has been decimated by injuries and other assorted ailments and missteps.