Who is Liverpool's Player of the Season?

Liverpool's first full campaign under Jurgen Klopp is on course to satisfy the craving of a return to Champions League football.

Currently on 70 points with two games left to play, the club have only posted a better total in three of the last 10 seasons. Should they secure victories at West Ham and against Middlesbrough at home, the Reds will match their haul of 76 recorded in 2007-08.

It would see them rejoin Europe's elite for only the second time in eight years.

There will, however, be shades of disappointment when reflecting on the term given the Reds were Chelsea's closest challengers for the title heading into 2017.

Injuries to key personnel - often at the same time - has dimmed the dazzle of Liverpool's first half of the season, with just eight victories in all competitions out of 22 since the beginning of January.

But, ultimately, being back in club football's premier competition would be a stellar base to build upon, with many players deserving of plaudits should that aim be realised.

Goal selects the three biggest contributors to Liverpool's season below, with Adam Lallana unfortunate to narrowly missing out...

3. ROBERTO FIRMINO

Reliable, selfless and resolute, the 25-year-old has been a core element of the full-throttle football his manager advocates.

Only Sadio Mane (20) has been directly involved in more goals than Firmino (19) in all competitions for the club this season. Whether in possession or out of it, the ' thiever of balls' is tireless with 1.7 tackles and 2.1 key passes per top-flight game.

Most instrumental as the focal point of the attack, he has operated wide left and right without fuss when needed.

Lallana has revealed Firmino is one of his favourite players due to the sacrifices he makes for the team, while Klopp used the labels "unbelievable" and "outstanding" to describe his often-underplayed efforts.

2. PHILIPPE COUTINHO

The Brazil international was Liverpool's Player of the Season two years running, and perhaps, would've had a greater chance of recording a hat-trick if ankle ligament damage didn't disrupt his campaign.

It's easy to forget that before limping off against Sunderland in November, he was among the division's premier performers.





Having reached double figures in league goals [10] for the first time on Merseyside, the 24-year-old added to his extensive archive of glorious strikes this season.

Coutinho's free-kicks against Arsenal and Crystal Palace were utterly brilliant, while his trademark cut-inside-and-curl-into-the-far-corner finish in the 3-1 victory over Everton should be consumed on repeat.

Rewarded with a new five-year deal in January that made him the club's highest-paid player, Barcelona have continued their charm offensive on a player capable of being both the creative heartbeat of his side as well as an incredible soloist when required.





Coutinho's defensive contribution often gets overlooked due to his mastery in possession, but Klopp has referenced his importance to Liverpool's functionality without the ball.

1. SADIO MANE

The difference! That, quite simply, is what the Senegal international provides. His speed, strength in take-ons, expert decision-making and finishing has been decisive for Liverpool during his debut season as rivals Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham painfully found out.

Mane has slotted in at Anfield seamlessly, with his attributes allowing the Reds to play the authoritative, high-intensity approach they enjoy - a facet all the more noticeable when they struggled in his absence during the Africa Cup of Nations and then through injury.

"We don’t have a one-for-one replacement," Klopp admitted when assessing who could replace the winger, currently undergoing rehabilitation after repairing meniscus damage in his left knee.





The £30 million summer signing from Southampton managed 13 goals in just 27 league games prior to his setback and there is no doubt he'd have increased his numbers while furthering the club's ambitions had he featured more.

Mane was named Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season during Liverpool's awards evening on Tuesday - there's absolutely no arguing with that!