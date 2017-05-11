NRL: Cowboys beat Bulldogs despite Thurston's absence

Coen Hess scored a try in each half as North Queensland Cowboys leapfrogged Canterbury Bulldogs to go sixth on the NRL ladder with a 30-14 victory at ANZ Stadium.

Cowboys beat Bulldogs despite Thurston's absence

The Cowboys proved they can cope without captain Johnathan Thurston, ruled out due to a shoulder injury, by running in five tries in an impressive display on Thursday.

Paul Green's men scored 24 points before the Bulldogs could muster a reply and although Kerrod Holland's double and a Danny Fualalo try cut the gap to 10 points with as many minutes remaining, the Bulldogs were unable to pull off an unlikely comeback.

Holland had a try ruled out by the bunker just two minutes in and the Cowboys took charge after that early fright, with Kyle Feldt getting on the end of a Michael Morgan kick to score the opening try.

The influential Morgan threw a dummy and broke through the Bulldogs defence all too easily for a second try before Hess dotted down following a kick and chase, with Ethan Lowe converting all three first-half four-pointers.

Hess added a fourth try prior to Holland giving the previously toothless Bulldogs some hope with a brace and Fualalo rounding off a brilliant move to add another.

The 2015 premiers dominated for much of the game and Morgan was again the provider for a Ben Spina try, converted by Lowe to put the Cowboys two points ahead of their opponents in the standings.

Victory for the Cowboys may have come at a cost, though, as Lachlan Coote was forced off the field with a left leg issue late in his comeback from injury.