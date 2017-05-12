Attention, NFL: The Patriots are smart.

Did the Patriots just pull a fast one with LeGarrette Blount offer?

They used a rare, seldom-used procedural move earlier this week on free-agent running back LeGarrette Blount, making a tender offer by May 9 that potentially benefits the Super Bowl champions in a couple of ways, Pro Football Talk reported.

Per the report:

"First, [New England] acquires exclusive negotiating rights with the player, if he doesn’t sign elsewhere before July 22. From July 22 through the Tuesday after Week 10 of the regular season, the player can sign only with his prior team. Second, if the May 9 tender is made and the player signs with a new team before July 22, the transaction counts toward the compensatory draft pick formula for 2018."

So in a nutshell, the Patriots have protected their interests in a couple of ways: 1) The tender increases their chances of getting a better compensatory pick if Blount signs elsewhere or 2) they could re-sign Blount, according to the tender, at 110 percent of his pay from 2016, which would be roughly $1.1 million, a pretty good deal.

If Blount — who rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 TDs in 2016 — can't catch on elsewhere by July 22 or doesn't want to be a part of what's now a crowded backfield situation in New England, then he couldn't sign with another team until midway through November.

Worth noting, according to ESPN.com, which confirmed the tender offer: Blount was in Boston on Wednesday night for Game 5 of the Wizards-Celtics series with several current Patriots, as well as coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.