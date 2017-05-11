NBA trade rumors: Kristaps Porzingis' first choice is to stay with Knicks, brother-agent says

His hacked Twitter account and skipping meetings with Phil Jackson indicate otherwise, but it appears Kristaps Porzingis would prefer to remain with the Knicks.

Kristaps Porzingis' first choice is to stay with Knicks, brother-agent says

Porzingis' brother-agent, Janis, told ESPN.com that Kristaps wants to continue playing in New York, saying he "feels at home there."

MORE: Porzingis defies Knicks, plays for Latvia

"The only thing he wants is for the Knicks to create an environment where he can develop and grow as a player and win," Janis Porzingis said.

Janis Porzingis declined to comment on why his brother skipped his exit meeting with Jackson.

Janis Porzingis also said that if the Knicks trade his brother, Kristaps would play out his contract and then become a free agent. That way, he could "choose his own destiny."

The Knicks are able to offer Kristaps Porzingis a contract extension next offseason. If he doesn't agree to one, he would become a restricted free agent in 2019 and an unrestricted free agent in 2020.