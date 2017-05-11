NBA: Celtics grab 3-2 lead against Wizards

Celtics grab 3-2 lead against Wizards

The Boston Celtics pulled ahead of the Washington Wizards in the NBA playoffs thanks to a 123-101 win in game five on Wednesday.

Avery Bradley had a playoff career-high 29 points for the Celtics as they took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

It was an even team performance from Boston, with Al Horford (19 points), Isaiah Thomas (18) and Jae Crowder (18) also good contributors.

Thomas was five-of-13 from the field for the Celtics, who outscored the Wizards 67-51 in a dominant first half – in which Bradley scored 25 points – at TD Garden.

John Wall finished with 21 points for Washington and Bradley Beal had 16, but the Wizards shot at just 38.5 per cent from the field.

Led by Bradley (four-of-seven from three-point range), the Celtics also hit 16 three-pointers.

Game six is in Washington on Friday.