NBA: Celtics star Thomas fined $25k for cursing at heckler

Celtics star Thomas fined $25k for cursing at heckler

The NBA has fined Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas $25,000 for an incident involving a Washington Wizards fan during game three of the Eastern Conference semi-finals last week.

The situation in question was caught on video as Thomas apparently said to someone in the crowd, "I will f*** you up and you know that."

In announcing the fine on Wednesday, NBA executive vice-president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe, cited Thomas for "directing inappropriate language toward a fan."

Thomas did not have the best of nights in game three as he went three of eight shooting and scored just 13 points on Washington's home floor and complained about the officiating after Boston's loss.

The Celtics guard had scored 53 points in game two and he had 19 points in game four.