Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star (ankle) questionable for Game 6

The Spurs have listed Kawhi Leonard as questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Rockets, as he deals with an ankle injury.

That listing is no surprise, given Leonard's struggles Tuesday in Game 5. The forward sprained his ankle midway through the third quarter after stepping on James Harden's foot. After going to the bench, he returned for a couple of brief stints, but was ineffective. He sat out the final series of regulation, and all of overtime.

"We let him play a little while just to see what it would be like," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters after the game. "But it was obvious he couldn’t go."

Although Leonard limped to the locker room, he vowed he would play in Game 6.

Despite the injury, Leonard finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds in 38 minutes.