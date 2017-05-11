Golf: Red-hot Johnson staying calm atop rankings

Red-hot Johnson staying calm atop rankings

Dustin Johnson feels a laid-back attitude is the reason for his recent dominance and ability to cope with being world number one.

The American has enjoyed an incredible 2017, winning three of eight events and finishing in the top 10 in seven.

Johnson, the U.S. Open champion, took the top ranking in February and has largely been unaffected by it in the three tournaments he has played since.

Fellow pros have noted Johnson's attitude ahead of the Players Championship and the 32-year-old said: "I try not to let things bother me. I think I do a pretty good job of it.

"You know, it's just golf, at the end of the day. I try to have fun out there and enjoy it. I try not to let anything bother me."

On being number one, Johnson said: "I feel like it's where I should be, and it drives me to continue to work, to continue to try to get better, and to continue to perform each and every week at a very high level."

Worryingly for his rivals, Johnson showed few signs of rust on his return from a back injury at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Eyeing a fourth consecutive win, he stormed into contention before ending up tied for second.

While his best result at TPC Sawgrass was last year's tied for 28th, Johnson said he was growing in confidence.

"I feel like I'm playing really well right now. Obviously it's going to take four really good rounds if I want to be there on Sunday," he said.

"But I feel like I'm starting to play this golf course a little bit better. Last year I felt like I was close. Obviously Jason [Day], he played really well here last year, so he was tough to beat.

"But this golf course is tough. You've got to have all facets of your game working if you want to contend around here.

"You've got to be doing everything well because you've got to hit all kinds of different shots, every club in your bag, and you've got to really control your golf ball.

"But I feel like the game is in really good shape, and getting a lot more confidence, especially after last week.

"I played a lot better on the weekend. I've had a couple good practice days the last two days, so I'm excited to get the tournament started."