Michael Floyd will be heading back to Minnesota to play for his hometown Vikings.

Vikings sign Michael Floyd to 1-year deal

The organization signed the former Patriots free agent to a 1-year deal worth at least $1.5 million, according to NFL.com.



Floyd was claimed off waivers by the Patriots after he was released from the Cardinals in December for his DUI arrest. He pleaded guilty to one charge of second-offense extreme DUI after he was found asleep behind his Cadillac in Scottsdale, Ariz.

He was sentenced to a 120-day jail sentence in February, and in March he was allowed to finish the rest of his sentence under house arrest.

The earliest Floyd will be allowed to report to the Vikings will be June 17.