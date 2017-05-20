Now that the Kentucky Derby has come and gone, let's turn our attention to the 2017 Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

When is the Preakness 2017? Date, time, TV channels & online live streams

The 142nd Running of the Preakness Stakes will held at the Pimlico Race Course in Maryland on Saturday, May 20. Derby winner Always Dreaming is the early favorite to win it, and will be looking to keep the Triple Crown chase intact. The last horse to win the Triple Crown was American Pharoah in 2015, before the colt retired for a life of sex, sex and more sex.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2017 Preakness Stakes.

When is the 2017 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness is always held on the third Saturday in May. This year it falls on May 20. The Belmont Stakes will be held three weeks later on June 10.

What time is the Preakness 2017?

Post time for the Preakness is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. and the race will begin shortly after.

What TV channel is the Preakness on?

You can watch the Preakness on NBC's over-the-air TV broadcast. Check your local listings, or find out what channel NBC is for your cable/satellite systems here.

How to watch pre-race coverage

Pre-race coverage starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to live stream the Preakness

The Preakness will be streamed online this year via NBC Sports Live Extra or through the NBC Sports app. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Microsoft Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

2016 Preakness Stakes winner

Exaggerator won the 2016 Preakness Stakes, defeating Nyquist, who had won the 2016 Kentucky Derby.

Always Dreaming, the 2017 Kentucky Derby winner, is the early favorite to win the 2017 Preakness, but fellow Derby contenders Classic Empire and Irish War Cry aren't far behind in the odds.

What are the Preakness post positions?

1. Multiplier

2. Cloud Computing

3. Hence

4. Always Dreaming

5. Classic Empire

6. Gunnevera

7. Term of Art

8. Senior Investment

9. Lookin at Lee

10. Conquest Mo Money