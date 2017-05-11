News

Adriana Lima drama reportedly turned Matt Harvey into 'emotional wreck'

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Matt Harvey is finding out the hard way that dating a supermodel can be tough.

Adriana Lima drama reportedly turned Matt Harvey into 'emotional wreck'

Adriana Lima drama reportedly turned Matt Harvey into 'emotional wreck'

New York Post's Page Six reports that the Mets star pitcher was out partying until 4 a.m. last Friday before skipping Saturday's game, because he was "an emotional wreck" after seeing pictures of Adriana Lima with Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Harvey, according to Page Six, thought Lima was his girlfriend:

"Both the Victoria’s Secret stunner and the Patriots wide receiver — with whom she had broken up several months earlier — wore grins on their faces like they were having the time of their lives.

Inside the party, Lima and Edelman were “flirty,” Post sources said. And, to add insult to injury, Lima unfollowed Harvey on Instagram after the event."



MORE: Apologetic Matt Harvey admits being out past curfew

Edelman has dated Lima in the past, but the pair reportedly broke up in March.

Harvey and Lima looked like a couple while attending Andre Berto and Shawn Porter's welterweight bout on April 22nd at the Barclays Center in New York City.



They were first spotted together on a yacht in March.



MORE: Mets plan to start Matt Harvey Friday vs. Brewers following suspension

The Mets hope Harvey's heart will be healed by Friday, when he starts against the Brewers.

