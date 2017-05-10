Golf: Struggling Willett parts with caddie

Danny Willett has revealed that he parted ways with caddie Jonathan Smart after things got "stale" and "kind of fizzled out".

Struggling Willett parts with caddie

Willett's childhood friend Smart was on the bag when he defied the odds to win a first major at The Masters just 14 months ago.

However, the out-of-sorts Englishman turned to a member of his management team to perform caddie duties in the second round of the RBC Heritage last month after a disagreement with Smart.

"Things are a bit stale and kind of fizzled out," Willett told BBC Sport.

"It is a shame. But things happen and change, everything happens for a reason.

"We are still working hard to get the game in shape to get back playing the golf we know we can play."

Willett will have his best man Sam Haywood, who recently carried the bag for David Lipsky, as caddie at the Players Championship in Sawgrass.

"Sam knows my game really well," Willett said. "We've played a lot of golf together over the last 10 or 15 years.

"It's nice having someone who you can speak frankly with. He knows where my game is and when it's good. I think it's going to be good."