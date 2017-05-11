Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday, May 10

Wednesday is one of those top-heavy pitching days in daily fantasy baseball contests -- unless you're playing an afternoon slate. Our highest ranked pitcher from the five early games is Kyle Hendricks, and he's pitching in Colorado. Our advice: Close your eyes when making your pitcher picks during the day.

The main slate features several high-upside, high-strikeout studs, several of whom have favorable matchups. Francisco Liriano might be the sneakiest play of the day, as the Indians rank just 27th in OPS vs. lefties this year.

If you don't want any of the top five, there are still some interesting choices. Derek Holland has quietly had a nice comeback season and gets a favorable matchup against a Twins team that has struggled vs. southpaws this season. Wade Miley has been a strikeout machine, but no offense has mashed pitchers (especially lefthanded pitchers) like the Nats. Chase Anderson, who's allowed just one homer all season, is also on the radar despite a tough matchup against the Red Sox.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers

Rank Pitcher

Team

Opp.

1

Yu Darvish, RHP

TEX

vs. SD

2

Chris Archer, RHP

TB

at KC

3

Stephen Strasburg, RHP

WAS

vs. BAL

4

Danny Salazar, RHP

CLE

at TOR

5

Francisco Liriano, LHP

TOR

vs. CLE

6

Lance Lynn, RHP

STL

at MIA

7

Kenta Maeda, RHP

LAD

vs. PIT

8

Derek Holland, LHP

CWS

vs. MIN

9

Wade Miley, LHP

BAL

at WAS

10

Kyle Hendricks, RHP

CHC

at COL

11

Chase Anderson, RHP

MIL

vs. BOS

12

Andrew Triggs, RHP

OAK

vs. LAA

13

Zach Eflin, RHP

PHI

vs. SEA

14

Jason Hammel, RHP

KC

vs. TB

15

Phil Hughes, RHP

MIN

at CWS

16

Luis Perdomo, RHP

SD

at TEX

17

Jaime Garcia, LHP

ATL

at HOU

18

Matt Cain, RHP

SF

at NYM

19

Joe Musgrove, RHP

HOU

vs. ATL

20

Yovani Gallardo, RHP

SEA

at PHI

21

Matt Boyd, LHP

DET

at ARI

22

Tom Koehler, RHP

MIA

vs. STL

23

Jesse Chavez, RHP

LAA

at OAK

24

Tommy Milone, LHP

NYM

vs. SF

25

Chad Kuhl, RHP

PIT

at LAD

26

Kyle Kendrick, RHP

BOS

at MIL

27

Zack Godley, RHP

ARI

vs. DET

SS

OF - Magneuris Sierra (STL) - ATB 28

German Marquez, RHP

COL

vs. CHC



It's going to be a busy Wednesday with 14 games on the MLB schedule. Of these, five will be of the afternoon variety, and the remaining nine will make up the main DFS slate. While our optimal lineups will be geared for the main slate, we have included a few afternoon plays in the Playbook to get you started on those early contests.

There is some rain expected in Chicago and Denver tonight, and as of now it appears to be pretty significant risk to the Twins-White Sox game. The Cubs-Rockies game has some risk, as well, though with it being a day game, the window to play might be a little bigger. There is also a slight chance of rain in Arlington, but for now it doesn’t look like a big threat.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Wednesday, May 10

There are a few players that I didn’t do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:



C - Carlos Ruiz (SEA) - FD

C - Jeff Mathis (ARI) - Across the board

1B - Chris Davis (BAL) - FD + Y!

1B - Justin Bour (MIA) - DK + Y!

2B - Yolmer Sanchez (CWS) - DK

2B - Derek Dietrich (MIA) - FD + Y!

2B - Ryan Goins (TOR) - DK + Y!

3B - Joey Gallo (TEX) - DK

3B - Justin Turner (LAD) - DK

3B/SS - Christian Arroyo (SF) - DK + FD

SS - Eduardo Escobar (MIN) - ATB

SS - Erick Aybar (SDP) - ATB

OF - Tommy Pham (STL) - ATB

27

Zack Godley, RHP

ARI

vs. DET





SS

OF - Magneuris Sierra (STL) - ATB

OF - Kevin Kiermaier (TB) - FD + Y!

OF - Corey Dickerson (TB) - FD + Y!