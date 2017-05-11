Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday, May 10

Wednesday is one of those top-heavy pitching days in daily fantasy baseball contests -- unless you're playing an afternoon slate. Our highest ranked pitcher from the five early games is Kyle Hendricks, and he's pitching in Colorado. Our advice: Close your eyes when making your pitcher picks during the day.
The main slate features several high-upside, high-strikeout studs, several of whom have favorable matchups. Francisco Liriano might be the sneakiest play of the day, as the Indians rank just 27th in OPS vs. lefties this year.
If you don't want any of the top five, there are still some interesting choices. Derek Holland has quietly had a nice comeback season and gets a favorable matchup against a Twins team that has struggled vs. southpaws this season. Wade Miley has been a strikeout machine, but no offense has mashed pitchers (especially lefthanded pitchers) like the Nats. Chase Anderson, who's allowed just one homer all season, is also on the radar despite a tough matchup against the Red Sox.
Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Team
|Opp.
|1
|Yu Darvish, RHP
|TEX
|vs. SD
|2
|Chris Archer, RHP
|TB
|at KC
|3
|Stephen Strasburg, RHP
|WAS
|vs. BAL
|4
|Danny Salazar, RHP
|CLE
|at TOR
|5
|Francisco Liriano, LHP
|TOR
|vs. CLE
|6
|Lance Lynn, RHP
|STL
|at MIA
|7
|Kenta Maeda, RHP
|LAD
|vs. PIT
|8
|Derek Holland, LHP
|CWS
|vs. MIN
|9
|Wade Miley, LHP
|BAL
|at WAS
|10
|Kyle Hendricks, RHP
|CHC
|at COL
|11
|Chase Anderson, RHP
|MIL
|vs. BOS
|12
|Andrew Triggs, RHP
|OAK
|vs. LAA
|13
|Zach Eflin, RHP
|PHI
|vs. SEA
|14
|Jason Hammel, RHP
|KC
|vs. TB
|15
|Phil Hughes, RHP
|MIN
|at CWS
|16
|Luis Perdomo, RHP
|SD
|at TEX
|17
|Jaime Garcia, LHP
|ATL
|at HOU
|18
|Matt Cain, RHP
|SF
|at NYM
|19
|Joe Musgrove, RHP
|HOU
|vs. ATL
|20
|Yovani Gallardo, RHP
|SEA
|at PHI
|21
|Matt Boyd, LHP
|DET
|at ARI
|22
|Tom Koehler, RHP
|MIA
|vs. STL
|23
|Jesse Chavez, RHP
|LAA
|at OAK
|24
|Tommy Milone, LHP
|NYM
|vs. SF
|25
|Chad Kuhl, RHP
|PIT
|at LAD
|26
|Kyle Kendrick, RHP
|BOS
|at MIL
|27
|Zack Godley, RHP
|ARI
|vs. DET
|SS
|28
|German Marquez, RHP
|COL
|vs. CHC
This section is brought to you courtesy of Fantasy Alarm's Daily Fantasy Baseball Playbook.
It's going to be a busy Wednesday with 14 games on the MLB schedule. Of these, five will be of the afternoon variety, and the remaining nine will make up the main DFS slate. While our optimal lineups will be geared for the main slate, we have included a few afternoon plays in the Playbook to get you started on those early contests.
There is some rain expected in Chicago and Denver tonight, and as of now it appears to be pretty significant risk to the Twins-White Sox game. The Cubs-Rockies game has some risk, as well, though with it being a day game, the window to play might be a little bigger. There is also a slight chance of rain in Arlington, but for now it doesn’t look like a big threat.
|Pos
|Player
|Matchup
|FD
|DK
|Y!
|Analysis
|SP
|Chris Archer (R)
|KC@TB
|$10400
|$10800
|$49
|SP
|SP
|Danny Salazar (R)
CLE@TOR
|$10100
|$9700
|$43
|SP
|Lance Lynn (R)
STL@MIA
|$8900
|$8400
|$42
|SP
|Jesse Chávez (R)
LAA@OAK
|$6800
|$8300
|$31
|SP
|SP
|Phil Hughes (R)
MIN@CWS
|$6400
|$6000
|$31
|SP
|Jason Hammel (R)
KC@TB
|$6800
|$7600
|$29
|C
|Buster Posey (R)
SF@NYM
|$3700
|$4200
|$17
|C
|Yan Gomes (R)
CLE@TOR
|$2600
|$2700
|$9
|C
|C
|James McCann (R)
DET@ARI
|$2400
|$2900
|$8
|1B
|Ryan Zimmerman (R)
|BAL@WSH
|$4400
|$4900
|$27
|1B
|Edwin Encarnación (R)
CLE@TOR
|$3300
|$4100
|$14
|1B
|Matt Carpenter (L)
STL@MIA
|$4500
|$4000
|$23
|1B
|1B
|Tommy Joseph (R)
|SEA@PHI
|$2700
|$3700
|$10
|2B
|José Altuve (R)
|ATL@HOU
|$3900
|$5300
|$23
|2B
|Dustin Pedroia (R)
BOS@MIL
|$3500
|$4200
|$13
|2B
|Brad Miller (L)
|KC@TB
|$2700
|$3700
|$12
|2B
|3B
|Jedd Gyorko (R)
STL@MIA
|$3300
|$3900
|$20
|3B
|Anthony Rendón (R)
|BAL@WSH
|$3400
|$4600
|$18
|3B
|Kris Bryant (R)
CHI@COL
|$5000
|$5700
|$28
|3B
|T.J. Rivera (R)
|SF@NYM
|$2800
|$2800
|$12
|3B
|SS
|Alcides Escobar (R)
KC@TB
|$2300
|$3000
|$7
|SS
|SS
|Tim Beckham (R)
|KC@TB
|$2800
|$3000
|$15
|SS
|Tim Anderson (R)
|MIN@CWS
|$2400
|$3300
|$10
|OF
|Ryan Braun (R)
|BOS@MIL
|$3700
|$4900
|$24
|OF
|OF
|Lorenzo Cain (R)
KC@TB
|$3500
|$3500
|$15
|OF
|Aaron Altherr (R)
|SEA@PHI
|$3700
|$3700
|$18
|OF
|Cody Bellinger (L)
|PIT@LA
|$3500
|$3900
|$26
|OF
|George Springer (R)
|ATL@HOU
|$3600
|$4600
|$16
Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Wednesday, May 10
There are a few players that I didn’t do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:
C - Carlos Ruiz (SEA) - FD
C - Jeff Mathis (ARI) - Across the board
1B - Chris Davis (BAL) - FD + Y!
1B - Justin Bour (MIA) - DK + Y!
2B - Yolmer Sanchez (CWS) - DK
2B - Derek Dietrich (MIA) - FD + Y!
2B - Ryan Goins (TOR) - DK + Y!
3B - Joey Gallo (TEX) - DK
3B - Justin Turner (LAD) - DK
3B/SS - Christian Arroyo (SF) - DK + FD
SS - Eduardo Escobar (MIN) - ATB
SS - Erick Aybar (SDP) - ATB
OF - Tommy Pham (STL) - ATB
OF - Magneuris Sierra (STL) - ATB
OF - Kevin Kiermaier (TB) - FD + Y!
OF - Corey Dickerson (TB) - FD + Y!