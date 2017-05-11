News

Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win
Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday, May 10

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Wednesday is one of those top-heavy pitching days in daily fantasy baseball contests -- unless you're playing an afternoon slate. Our highest ranked pitcher from the five early games is Kyle Hendricks, and he's pitching in Colorado. Our advice: Close your eyes when making your pitcher picks during the day.

The main slate features several high-upside, high-strikeout studs, several of whom have favorable matchups. Francisco Liriano might be the sneakiest play of the day, as the Indians rank just 27th in OPS vs. lefties this year.

If you don't want any of the top five, there are still some interesting choices. Derek Holland has quietly had a nice comeback season and gets a favorable matchup against a Twins team that has struggled vs. southpaws this season. Wade Miley has been a strikeout machine, but no offense has mashed pitchers (especially lefthanded pitchers) like the Nats. Chase Anderson, who's allowed just one homer all season, is also on the radar despite a tough matchup against the Red Sox.

MORE DFS: Wednesday's Lineup | Lineup Builder


Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers


























































































































OF - Magneuris Sierra (STL) - ATB





RankPitcher Team Opp.
1 Yu Darvish, RHP TEX vs. SD
2 Chris Archer, RHP TB at KC
3 Stephen Strasburg, RHP WAS vs. BAL
4 Danny Salazar, RHP CLE at TOR
5 Francisco Liriano, LHP TOR vs. CLE
6 Lance Lynn, RHP STL at MIA
7 Kenta Maeda, RHP LAD vs. PIT
8 Derek Holland, LHP CWS vs. MIN
9 Wade Miley, LHP BAL at WAS
10 Kyle Hendricks, RHP CHC at COL
11 Chase Anderson, RHP MIL vs. BOS
12 Andrew Triggs, RHP OAK vs. LAA
13 Zach Eflin, RHP PHI vs. SEA
14 Jason Hammel, RHP KC vs. TB
15 Phil Hughes, RHP MIN at CWS
16 Luis Perdomo, RHP SD at TEX
17 Jaime Garcia, LHP ATL at HOU
18 Matt Cain, RHP SF at NYM
19 Joe Musgrove, RHP HOU vs. ATL
20 Yovani Gallardo, RHP SEA at PHI
21 Matt Boyd, LHP DET at ARI
22 Tom Koehler, RHP MIA vs. STL
23 Jesse Chavez, RHP LAA at OAK
24 Tommy Milone, LHP NYM vs. SF
25 Chad Kuhl, RHP PIT at LAD
26 Kyle Kendrick, RHP BOS at MIL
27 Zack Godley, RHP ARI vs. DET
28 German Marquez, RHP COL vs. CHC

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Wednesday, May 10

This section is brought to you courtesy of Fantasy Alarm's Daily Fantasy Baseball Playbook. Along with the DFS Playbook, Fantasy Alarm's team of award-winning (and major DFS contest-winning) writers provide all the tools and analysis you need to dominate your DFS contests -- stats, Hitting and Pitching Coaches, Optimal Lineups, Lineup Builder, Ownership Forecaster, and much more. Go pro with Fantasy Alarm and take advantage of all the tools and full analysis today!

It's going to be a busy Wednesday with 14 games on the MLB schedule. Of these, five will be of the afternoon variety, and the remaining nine will make up the main DFS slate. While our optimal lineups will be geared for the main slate, we have included a few afternoon plays in the Playbook to get you started on those early contests.

There is some rain expected in Chicago and Denver tonight, and as of now it appears to be pretty significant risk to the Twins-White Sox game. The Cubs-Rockies game has some risk, as well, though with it being a day game, the window to play might be a little bigger. There is also a slight chance of rain in Arlington, but for now it doesn’t look like a big threat.













































































































































































































































OF - Magneuris Sierra (STL) - ATB

































































Pos Player Matchup FD DK Y! Analysis
SP Chris Archer (R) KC@TB
 $10400 $10800
SP Danny Salazar (R)
CLE@TOR $10100 $9700
SP Lance Lynn (R)
STL@MIA $8900 $8400
SP Jesse Chávez (R)
LAA@OAK $6800 $8300
SP Phil Hughes (R)
MIN@CWS $6400 $6000
SP Jason Hammel (R)
KC@TB $6800 $7600
C Buster Posey (R)
SF@NYM $3700 $4200
C Yan Gomes (R)
CLE@TOR $2600 $2700
C James McCann (R)
DET@ARI $2400 $2900
1B Ryan Zimmerman (R) BAL@WSH
 $4400 $4900
1B Edwin Encarnación (R)
CLE@TOR $3300 $4100
1B Matt Carpenter (L)
STL@MIA $4500 $4000
1B Tommy Joseph (R) SEA@PHI
 $2700 $3700
2B José Altuve (R) ATL@HOU
 $3900 $5300
2B Dustin Pedroia (R)
BOS@MIL $3500 $4200
2B Brad Miller (L) KC@TB
 $2700 $3700
3B Jedd Gyorko (R)
STL@MIA $3300 $3900
3B Anthony Rendón (R) BAL@WSH
 $3400 $4600
3B Kris Bryant (R)
CHI@COL $5000 $5700
3B T.J. Rivera (R) SF@NYM
 $2800 $2800
SS Alcides Escobar (R)
KC@TB $2300 $3000
SS Tim Beckham (R) KC@TB
 $2800 $3000
SS Tim Anderson (R) MIN@CWS
 $2400 $3300
OF Ryan Braun (R) BOS@MIL
 $3700 $4900
OF GO PRO ! GO PRO !
OF Lorenzo Cain (R)
KC@TB $3500 $3500
OF Aaron Altherr (R) SEA@PHI
 $3700 $3700
OF Cody Bellinger (L) PIT@LA
 $3500 $3900
OF George Springer (R) ATL@HOU
 $3600 $4600

MORE: GO PRO with Fantasy Alarm


Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Wednesday, May 10


There are a few players that I didn’t do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:

C - Carlos Ruiz (SEA) - FD

C - Jeff Mathis (ARI) - Across the board

1B - Chris Davis (BAL) - FD + Y!

1B - Justin Bour (MIA) - DK + Y!

2B - Yolmer Sanchez (CWS) - DK

2B - Derek Dietrich (MIA) - FD + Y!

2B - Ryan Goins (TOR) - DK + Y!

3B - Joey Gallo (TEX) - DK

3B - Justin Turner (LAD) - DK

3B/SS - Christian Arroyo (SF) - DK + FD

SS - Eduardo Escobar (MIN) - ATB

SS - Erick Aybar (SDP) - ATB

OF - Tommy Pham (STL) - ATB

SS
OF - Magneuris Sierra (STL) - ATB

OF - Kevin Kiermaier (TB) - FD + Y!

OF - Corey Dickerson (TB) - FD + Y!

Back To Top