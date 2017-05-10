Kawhi Leonard, who missed much of the fourth quarter and overtime in Game 5 with leg injuries, vowed he will be ready for Game 6.

NBA playoffs 2017: Kawhi Leonard vows to play in Spurs' Game 6 despite bum knee, ankle

“Yeah, I’m going to be able to play," Leonard told reporters after the Spurs' 110-107 overtime victory over the Rockets.

The Spurs high-scoring forward injured his right knee at some point early in the game, then hurt his left ankle when he landed on James Harden's foot late in the third quarter. He was visibly affected by the ankle injury, and coach Gregg Popovich opted to sit him for the critical final series of regulation and all of overtime.

Leonard said his ankle was the injury that sidelined him.

“It’s a little sore, but I mean, my teammates did a good job of closing out that game with me not being able to go that last stretch," he said.

Popovich didn't address the question of Leonard's availability for Thursday. He said Leonard wanted to play late in the Game 5, but it was clear he needed to come out.

Despite his injuries, Leonard still played 38 minutes, and scored 22 points with 15 rebounds.