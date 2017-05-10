NBA playoffs 2017: Kawhi Leonard vows to play in Game 6 despite injury

While his own coach wasn't sure Tuesday night, Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard was: He said his ankle injury won't stop him from playing in his team's NBA playoff series against the Rockets.

Despite sitting out all of overtime in San Antonio's Game 5 victory over Houston, Leonard vows to play Thursday when the series resumes.



Kawhi says he's playing Game 6

The assertion removed some of the doubt Spurs coach Gregg Popovich expressed in his postgame presser.

It also reported the ankle was bothering Leonard throughout the game and that he aggravated the injury when he stepped on James Harden's foot.

Even with the injury, Leonard finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes. He was 8 for 21 from the field.

Obviously, Leonard — if he is healthy enough to be effective — is crucial to Spurs' chances to win the series after taking the 3-2 lead in San Antonio.

