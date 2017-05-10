Bills hire Beane as new GM

Buffalo Bills made one of the NFL's worst-kept secrets official on Tuesday, naming Carolina Panthers executive Brandon Beane as their new general manager.

Almost immediately after Doug Whaley was fired as GM of the Bills, Beane's name rose to the front as the favourite to replace him.

Beane spent the last two years as the assistant GM for the Panthers, who promoted him to the position in June 2015.

The 39-year-old's prior relationship with new coach Sean McDermott, who was the Panthers defensive coordinator for six years before getting hired as the Bills head coach in January, was a factor in his hiring.

Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement that Beane "embodies the type of leader and type of person" he and his wife Kim want in the organisation, while adding Beane's vision for the Bills "will help build a foundation for sustained success."