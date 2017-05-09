Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are friends again, Kendrick Perkins reveals

One of the highest-profile beefs in the NBA right now may not even be a beef at all. The shattered friendship of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook is in the process of being repaired, at least according to Kendrick Perkins, who used to play with the duo in Oklahoma City.

Appearing on TNT's "Area 21" starring Kevin Garnett, Perkins was one of many players to join the set to discuss a number of basketball topics. While talking about what the Thunder guard did this season, he just casually mentioned that Westbrook is on "talking terms" with Durant again.

"The night that Russ actually broke the [triple-double] record, I had texted KD the next day, he was talking about something, and he sent me a text and was like, 'Hey man, Russ had a nice conversation yesterday.' But the media don't even know nothing about it, but I just let it be known that they back on talking terms, [set] their differences aside."

Perkins' comments are reminiscent of what Durant discussed on Bill Simmons' podcast a few months ago, when he said the feud between them was "manufactured" by the media. He felt like they didn't really have a problem with each other, but the relationship became weird when they were forced to talk about one another every day.

While it's fun to hype up the rivalry, it's probably better for basketball that they remain friends. The cupcake outfits are funny, and reading into every little thing they did during the All-Star break was good entertainment, but it's nice to see they can mend their friendship.