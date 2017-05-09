Rugby league: Sharks' Williams out for season with knee injury

Cronulla Sharks back-rower Tony Williams' NRL career could be over after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Sharks' Williams out for season with knee injury

Williams, 28, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in Tonga's win against Fiji on Saturday.

At his fourth NRL club, Williams played just one game for the Sharks and is out of contract at the end of 2017.

"He has a torn ACL and will need surgery. He will see a specialist in the next few days to determine the best course of action," Sharks physical performance manager Andrew Gray said.

Williams played for the Sharks in round nine and was expected to feature more frequently during the upcoming State of Origin period.

Instead, reports suggest the former New South Wales Origin representative may now head to the Super League to extend his career.