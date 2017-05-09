NBA: Warriors close out sweep of Jazz in dominant fashion

Warriors close out sweep of Jazz in dominant fashion

The Golden State Warriors completed a sweep of the Utah Jazz in the NBA playoffs with a 121-95 win on Monday.

A day after the Cleveland Cavaliers closed out a dominant sweep of the Toronto Raptors, the Warriors followed suit in Salt Lake City to reach the Western Conference Finals.

Gordon Hayward scored 25 for the Jazz, but Utah were simply outmatched by the star-studded Warriors.

It was Draymond Green who took control on Monday, scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his third career triple-double.

Stephen Curry did his part as well, with a game-high 30 points and seven assists.

After the Warriors built a 41-17 lead early in the second quarter, the Jazz went on a 14-0 run to get back into it.

A pair of buckets by Kevin Durant (18 points, six rebounds and five assists) ended the run.

The Jazz trimmed the lead to single digits a few times in the second half, but the end result was never in doubt.

The Warriors will now wait for either the San Antonio Spurs or Houston Rockets, who are tied at 2-2 in their second-round series.