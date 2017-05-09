We have another set of NFL over/under win totals to ponder months before Week 1 of the 2017 season. Online sportsbook Bovada.lv has released its NFL O/U season totals. The main takeaway: The bar is set very high for the Super Bowl 51 champion Patriots.

NFL odds 2017: Patriots' over/under win total huge; Cowboys undervalued?

Bovada pegs the Pats' O/U line at 12.5, meaning New England would have to win 13 games on their 2017 season schedule for the "OVER" to cash. To entice the betting public to take the OVER, Bovada has put 1:1 odds on the Pats winning at least 13 games. The UNDER is a 13:10 favorite, meaning bettors think the Patriots will win 12 or fewer would need to wager $13 to make a $10 profit.

Bovada says the Patriots' O/U is the highest win total for any NFL team in the past decade. That number seems fair, though, given New England's 14-2 record last year and its seeming success in upgrading the roster in the offseason.

Several other NFL teams have a double-digit over/under win total in Bovada's list of props: The Steelers and Seahawks are at 10.5, while the Raiders and Packers are at 10.

The Cowboys' O/U, interestingly, is 9.5 wins. Dallas finished 13-3 last season in winning the NFC East. The second-place Giants check in at 9 after an 11-win season in 2016.

On the bottom end, the lowest O/U totals belong to the Browns (4.5), 49ers (4.5), Jets (5), Bears (5.5) and Rams (5.5). Value bettors will be studying those O/U numbers closely.

Las Vegas' early over/under win total for the Patriots is a full win lower, at 11.5, but that number was bumped up after big public action on Pats at the South Point sports book, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.