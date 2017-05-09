The Molson family has long been integrated with the Montreal Canadiens and one of the team's former presidents died Monday.

Former Canadiens owner David Molson dies at 88

The Canadiens announced the death of David Molson at the age of 88.



We regret to announce the passing of former Canadiens president and owner John David Molson at age 88. Our condolences to the Molson family. pic.twitter.com/0OXyRtgHP7

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 8, 2017



Molson, who took over as team president from his cousin and primary owner Hartland Molson in 1964. David Molson was team president until 1972 and the Habs won five Stanley Cup titles under his leadership.

Molson, who was born June 1, 1928, was the son of prominent Montreal residents John Henry Molson and Florence Hazel Browne. He joined Molson Breweries in 1949 and held various positions until appointed vice-president in January 1964.

Molson and his wife, the former Claire Faulkner, whom he married in 1955, had two sons, John Henry and David Hugh, and a daughter, Catherine Elizabeth.

The Canadiens are currently owned by Molson brothers, Geoff, Andrew and Justin.