Eugenie Bouchard stuns 'cheater' Maria Sharapova in first meeting since critical comments

Eugenie Bouchard beat Maria Sharapova for the first time in her career soon after calling the former world No. 1 a "cheater" to set up a meeting with Angelique Kerber, while Anastasija Sevastova shocked Karolina Pliskova Monday at the Madrid Open.

Bouchard recently stated she believes Sharapova's tennis career should have been over when she failed a drugs test at the Australian Open in 2016.

All eyes were on the Spanish capital when the two met less than a fortnight after that candid interview with the 2014 Wimbledon runner-up, who raised her game to defeat the controversial Russian 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in a second-round thriller.

Top seed Kerber earlier made hard work of seeing off Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 to ensure she will return to the top of the rankings in the absence of the pregnant Serena Williams, but No. 2 seed Pliskova went down 6-3, 6-3 to the 22nd-ranked Latvian Sevastova.



.@GenieBouchard stuns Sharapova 7-5, 2-6, 6-4!





Sets @MutuaMadridOpen Round of 16 vs @AngeliqueKerber! pic.twitter.com/v4SXDAk2nP



FIRED-UP BOUCHARD DELIVERS ANOTHER SHARAPOVA BARRAGE

Bouchard let her feelings be known in no uncertain terms when asked about Sharapova's return to the circuit last month. And the Canadian made another huge on-court statement on Monday, showing great spirit and plenty of class to topple the five-time grand slam champion.

Sharapova had won their previous four meetings, but Bouchard looked to be back to something like her best as she showed flashed of brilliance to win a gripping showdown.

The match swung one way and another before Bouchard fittingly clinched it with a sublime forehand winner. The pair shook hands at the net, but the tension was still unsurprisingly evident.

KERBER OVERCOMES SINIAKOVA CHALLENGE

Kerber was in danger of being on the end of a shock exit at the hands of 20-year-old Siniakova, but won four games in a row to advance.

Bouchard will be Kerber's next opponent after the two-time major champion fought back from 5-3 down in the deciding set to make the last 16.

The German will replace Williams as world number one next week after a hard-fought success.

"I think she played one of the best matches in this year," Kerber said. "I was trying at the end coming back. I know that I can come back and win matches like that when I'm down, so that was actually what was going on in my mind in the third set."



"I have no idea how I came back, it was a really good match!"





-@AngeliqueKerber on three-set thriller over Siniakova pic.twitter.com/C7eA918ewk



SEVASTOVA POWERS PAST PLISKOVA

Sevastova beat Johanna Konta in Stuttgart last week and had too much for world number three Pliskova in Madrid.

The Latvian won seven consecutive games after finding herself 3-2 down in the opening set and Pliskova was unable to come up with a solitary break as she made an early exit.

Caroline Wozniacki was also beaten in round two, losing to Carla Suarez Navarro in the last match of the day. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Kristina Mladenovic and Lara Arruabarrena were all winners on day three of the tournament.