NBA: Rockets lose Nene for rest of postseason

Rockets big man Nene will not return for the rest of the NBA playoffs due to injury, the team announced on Monday.

The 14-year veteran tore his left adductor during Sunday's Game 4 win against the Spurs. The injury happened in the first quarter as Nene dunked the ball and started to struggle while walking away. He exited the game and did not return.

Nene has been a major contributor for the Rockets during this postseason, providing big minutes off the bench. He had a 28-point performance in the first round against the Thunder as he went 12-for-12 from the field.

While he was not a major factor, averaging about 16 minutes in the series against the Spurs, Nene provided valuable depth for Houston as an extra big man. The Rockets will need to find someone else with size to replace him, perhaps forward Montrezl Harrell.

While Nene is now out for the playoffs, the 34-year-old center's future is uncertain. The Rockets said their medical staff are "currently reviewing treatment options" and will provide an update on his health at a later date.