News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Marathon leader hospitalised after heartbreaking collapse
Positive update on condition of fallen runner

Donald Trump, John Daly are big fans of one another

Sporting News
Sporting News /

John Daly's first tournament win in 13 years caught the attention of the Golfer in Chief, and a bit of mutual admiration broke out.

Donald Trump, John Daly are big fans of one another

Donald Trump, John Daly are big fans of one another

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to congratulate Daly on his victory Sunday at the Champions Tour's Insperity Invitational, the two-time major winner's first victory since the Buick Invitational in February 2004.



It didn't take long for Daly to respond in kind.



Daly was a vocal Trump supporter heading into last year's election, tweeting on the day of the Super Tuesday primaries that Trump was "what our country needs."


Back To Top