John Daly's first tournament win in 13 years caught the attention of the Golfer in Chief, and a bit of mutual admiration broke out.

Donald Trump, John Daly are big fans of one another

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to congratulate Daly on his victory Sunday at the Champions Tour's Insperity Invitational, the two-time major winner's first victory since the Buick Invitational in February 2004.



Congratulations to @PGA_JohnDaly on his big win yesterday. John is a great guy who never gave up - and now a winner again!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017



It didn't take long for Daly to respond in kind.



Thank you Mr. President & also doing such a great job for our country! Means a lot! #winning https://t.co/aW5eKb30CZ

— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 8, 2017



Daly was a vocal Trump supporter heading into last year's election, tweeting on the day of the Super Tuesday primaries that Trump was "what our country needs."