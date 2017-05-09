Donald Trump, John Daly are big fans of one another

John Daly's first tournament win in 13 years caught the attention of the Golfer in Chief, and a bit of mutual admiration broke out.
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to congratulate Daly on his victory Sunday at the Champions Tour's Insperity Invitational, the two-time major winner's first victory since the Buick Invitational in February 2004.
Congratulations to @PGA_JohnDaly on his big win yesterday. John is a great guy who never gave up - and now a winner again!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017
It didn't take long for Daly to respond in kind.
Thank you Mr. President & also doing such a great job for our country! Means a lot! #winning https://t.co/aW5eKb30CZ
— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 8, 2017
Daly was a vocal Trump supporter heading into last year's election, tweeting on the day of the Super Tuesday primaries that Trump was "what our country needs."
That's y I luv my friend @realDonaldTrump he's not politics he's business! It's what our country needs #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/5A5cTg3UEh
— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) March 2, 2016