By the time the Eastern Conference finals begin next week, the Cavaliers will have to pry themselves out of their hammocks, put down their glasses of sweet tea and get back to work. They will have been on-duty just eight times in the previous 31 days, the kind of schedule usually reserved for surgeons and French mail carriers.

NBA playoffs 2017: LeBron James' ascent one of three reasons why Cavs are coasting

Heck, by the time the Finals start on June 1, the Cavs’ postseason leisure tour could run to 12 work days out of 48. They cautioned us that their stretch-run struggles would be temporary, and with a second consecutive playoff sweep — first Indiana, now Toronto — that’s being borne out.

“The fact that we play our best basketball in the postseason lets us know that we’re up for the challenge,” star forward LeBron James said. “No matter who I’ve faced over the last few years, myself, my teammates and the coaching staff have just tried to raise our abilities, raise our attendance, raise our game plan, raise our attention span to go out and compete every single night, no matter who the competition was.”

NBA MOCK DRAFT: SN's Sean Deveney breaks down the first round

There are three major reasons why the Cavs have been able to turn things around with such relative ease in the last five weeks. And the first should be obvious.

1. James has ascended again. Gaudy numbers from rival superstars left James overshadowed for much of the year, but he has asserted his dominance in the two rounds of this postseason. His numbers — 34.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game — are off the charts, and at age 32, he is having arguably his best ever postseason.

What separates these playoffs for James so far has been his remarkable efficiency. He is shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 46.8 percent from the 3-point line. He’s not just making selectively chosen, easy 3s either — he is averaging 5.9 3-point attempts, most of his playoff career as he has been passing up midrange jumpers to take advantage of his deep accuracy. He has been good as ever finishing at the rim (73.3 percent) and drawing fouls (11.5 free throws per game, most since the 2009 playoffs).

And James probably saw the toughest defender he will see between now and the NBA Finals in the series against the Raptors, where P.J. Tucker did his best to harass and harangue James, to little avail. No matter what happens in the Wizards-Celtics series, neither has an individual defender who can give James much of a challenge.

MORE: LeBron sets NBA record with yet another playoff sweep

2. About those defensive struggles … The big question for the Cavs all year, especially in the second half of the season, has been their inability to play consistent defense, particularly in the pick-and-roll. That appeared to be an Achilles heel heading into the playoffs.

But the Cavaliers just suffocated the most pick-and-roll heavy team in the league. Coach Ty Lue had his defense blitzing the play aggressively, taking Toronto out of its comfort zone. J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert have looked as healthy as they’ve been in a while, and James’ ability to read and cut off the pick-and-roll was a factor in forcing Toronto into poor shots.

Lue had hinted during the season that the Cavs were holding back their best PNR defense, and the way Cleveland handled Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan indicates he was right. The Cavaliers allowed Toronto 0.90 points per possession and 44.4 percent shooting on ballhandler pick-and-rolls against the Raptors, which would put them right in the middle of the pack in postseason rankings. (Against the roll man, they allowed 1.03 points per possession and 48.6 percent shooting, also middle of the pack.) The Cavaliers don’t need to be top-tier against the play, they just need to be decent. And they were.

MORE: J.R. Smith had to pay Tyronn Lue after bad play vs. Raptors

3. Midseason boosts. The overall numbers from Kyle Korver and Deron Williams, the two veterans Cleveland brought in during the season, have not been too gaudy, but each has filled his role admirably to this points. Williams is giving the Cavs 16.0 minutes per game in the playoffs and has made nine of the 15 3-pointers he has attempted — at 60.0 percent, he’s been the team's most accurate shooter in the postseason (discounting Derrick Williams, who made the one 3-pointer he attempted).

Korver has been even better, and was critical to the Cavs keeping up with the Raptors in the two games in Toronto. On Sunday in the sweep game, he had 18 points and five rebounds, making four of six from the 3-point line. In Game 3, he scored 14 points, also making four of his six 3-point attempts. He has been a combined plus-29 in Cleveland’s four playoff road games.