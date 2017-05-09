Man City make shock contract breakthrough with youngster Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo has agreed a new contract at Manchester City, Goal can reveal.

The 19-year-old centre-back had appeared to be on his way out of the club this summer as a result of a lengthy contract stand-off.

Adarabioyo’s representatives had been unable to agree on a wage structure and a one-off payment during talks with City over recent months.

That prompted interest from Everton and Celtic, among others, and City insiders had been resigned to losing the defender on a free transfer at the end of the season.

But Goal has learned that a breakthrough was made in recent weeks and the youngster reached an agreement in the build-up to Saturday's game against Crystal Palace.

The centre-back will earn a basic salary of around £25,000 per week over the first year of the deal, though that could rise to around £45,000 from the 2018-19 season depending on a number of different clauses.

One of the clauses concerns how many first team appearances he is able to make.

The England youth international, who has been at City since the age of five, was made part of Pep Guardiola’s first team squad last summer but has struggled for opportunities this season.

He has not been named in a senior match day squad since playing 90 minutes of the final Champions League group game against Celtic on December 12, having previously been given half an hour of City’s dead rubber Champions League qualifier against Steaua Bucharest in August and a minute of the EFL Cup game at Swansea City in September.

The new contract represents good news for the club, however, as they had long since earmarked Adarabioyo as one of the most promising young players to come through the academy system.