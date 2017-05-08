With a two-goal first-leg deficit to pull back, Monaco will need to rediscover their previously prolific form when they head to Turin to take on Juventus in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final.

Juventus v Monaco Betting Special: Higuain out to repeat first-leg feats

That match saw Leonardo Jardim’s men fail to score for just the fourth time in 57 fixtures this season, and brought to an end a run of 12 goals in four knockout stage ties.

Nevertheless, having scored 28 goals in all competitions so far this campaign, Radamel Falcao may back himself at 6/1 (7.00) to get a comeback underway by breaking the deadlock at the Juventus Stadium, or 2/1 (3.00) to strike anytime.

Having hit the net five times in four Champions League knockout stage matches prior to the 2-0 defeat at the Stade Louis II, Kylian Mbappe certainly looks a tempting prospect at 13/5 (3.60) to add to his burgeoning reputation with another goal here.

On the scoresheet for the 14th time in all competitions against Nancy at the weekend, Thomas Lemar is also sure to pose a threat from midfield, and can be backed at 10/3 (4.33) to see his name in lights at the home of the Italian champions.

However, while they will have their work cut out to penetrate a defence that has kept six consecutive European clean sheets, Les Rouges et Blancs are also up against it to keep Massimiliano Allegri’s star-studded side at bay at the other end of the pitch.

After disproving accusations of going missing in big matches by grabbing both goals in the first leg, Gonzalo Higuain is the hosts’ 14/5 (3.80) favourite to open the scoring once again in this one.

The Argentina international now has nine goals to his name in the last nine matches, and looks well worth the investment at 19/20 (1.95) to find the back of the net once again here.

Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala’s return of four goals from six knockout stage matches makes him a strong proposition at 6/4 (2.50), with Mario Mandzukic on offer at 7/4 (2.75) to help put to bed a tie that is very much in Juventus’ hands.