Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Monday, May 8

Monday night features a 10-game slate, and as is often the case on an abbreviated schedule, only a couple of true aces are available for those in daily fantasy baseball contests. Our advice is simple in cash games: Grab Jacob deGrom or Masahiro Tanaka. Finding strategic lineup picks is a little tougher in GPPs.
In terms of raw talent, Jake Arrieta might be one of the top two pitchers going tonight, but a start in Colorado -- just a night after the Cubs marathon game against the Yankees -- doesn't seem like an optimal spot in which to use him. Of course, if he comes through and has a great performance, which he's more than capable of, you'll be in the money in big tournaments.
This slate of pitchers is really built for the boom-or-bust nature of GPP lineup construction. Carlos Martinez, Gio Gonzalez, Blake Snell, and even guys like Matt Moore, Kevin Gausman, and Trevor Bauer could just as easily mow down the opposition as they could get blown up. Martinez and Gonzalez are in good spots to get a win, which obviously helps their respective cases, but this looks like a tough night to handicap. Be careful out there.
Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Team
|Opp.
|1
|Jacob deGrom, RHP
|NYM
|vs. SF
|2
|Masahiro Tanaka, RHP
|NYY
|at CIN
|3
|Carlos Martinez, RHP
|STL
|at MIA
|4
|Gio Gonzalez, LHP
|WAS
|at BAL
|5
|Marcus Stroman, RHP
|TOR
|vs. CLE
|6
|Jake Arrieta, RHP
|CHC
|at COL
|7
|Blake Snell, LHP
|TB
|vs. KC
|8
|Brandon McCarthy, RHP
|LAD
|vs. PIT
|9
|Matt Moore, LHP
|SF
|at NYM
|10
|Kevin Gausman, RHP
|BAL
|vs. WAS
|11
|Trevor Bauer, RHP
|CLE
|at TOR
|12
|Nick Martinez, RHP
|TEX
|at SD
|13
|Kendall Graveman, RHP
|OAK
|vs. LAA
|14
|Ricky Nolasco, RHP
|LAA
|at OAK
|15
|Trevor Cahill, RHP
|SD
|vs. TEX
|16
|Nate Karns, RHP
|KC
|at TB
|17
|Adam Conley, LHP
|MIA
|vs. STL
|18
|Trevor Williams, RHP
|PIT
|at LAD
|19
|Rookie Davis, RHP
|CIN
|vs. NYY
|20
|Antonio Senzatela, RHP
|COL
|vs. CHC
We’re on to a new week of DFS action. Tonight we get a 10-game, all evening slate starting at 7:05 pm ET. So, as the Tigers search for a new closer and/or try to find the old K-Rod, we’ll come up with the best plays for today’s MLB DFS action.
Keep an eye on the Fantasy Alarm Weather Center, as there is a risk of delay or rainout in Colorado. We have plenty of Cubs and Rockies featured at Coors tonight, so you'll want to stay up on that. -- Nick Berns
|Pos
|Player
|Matchup
|FD
|DK
|Y!
|Analysis
|SP
|Jacob deGrom (R)
|SF@NYM
|$10700
|$10800
|$49
|GO PRO !
|SP
|GO PRO !
|GO PRO !
|SP
|Brandon McCarthy (R)
|PIT@LA
|$8000
|$8600
|$39
|GO PRO !
|SP
|Carlos Martínez (R)
STL@MIA
|$9500
|$9800
|$41
|GO PRO !
|SP
|Gio González (L)
WSH@BAL
|$8900
|$8700
|$43
|GO PRO !
|SP
|Blake Snell (L)
|KC@TB
|$6900
|$7400
|$34
|GO PRO !
|SP
|Trevor Cahill (R)
|TEX@SD
|$7200
|$7600
|$31
|GO PRO !
|SP
|GO PRO !
|GO PRO !
|SP
|Adam Conley (L)
|STL@MIA
|$8000
|$6400
|$27
|GO PRO !
|C
|Yasmani Grandal (B)
|PIT@LA
|$2900
|$3400
|$10
|GO PRO !
|C
|GO PRO !
|GO PRO !
|C
|Russell Martin (R)
|CLE@TOR
|$3100
|$3500
|$14
|GO PRO !
|1B
|Anthony Rizzo (L)
CHI@COL
|$5000
|$5600
|$23
|GO PRO !
|1B
|Ryan Zimmerman (R)
WSH@BAL
|$4600
|$4700
|$26
|GO PRO !
|1B
|GO PRO !
|GO PRO !
|1B/3B
|Ryon Healy (R)
|LAA@OAK
|$3200
|$3300
|$10
|GO PRO !
|2B
|Jed Lowrie (B)
|LAA@OAK
|$2300
|$2700
|$11
|GO PRO !
|2B
|Dee Gordon (L)
|STL@MIA
|$3500
|$4000
|$15
|GO PRO !
|2B
|GO PRO !
|GO PRO !
|2B
|Neil Walker (B)
|SF@NYM
|$3200
|$3400
|$11
|GO PRO !
|3B
|Manny Machado (R)
|WSH@BAL
|$4000
|$5100
|$19
|GO PRO !
|3B
|Kris Bryant (R)
CHI@COL
|$5200
|$5500
|$28
|GO PRO !
|3B
|Justin Turner (R)
|PIT@LA
|$3700
|$3600
|$17
|GO PRO !
|3B
|GO PRO !
|GO PRO !
|SS
|Trea Turner (R)
WSH@BAL
|$4000
|$5200
|$25
|GO PRO !
|SS
|Corey Seager (L)
|PIT@LA
|$3800
|$4400
|$19
|GO PRO !
|SS
|GO PRO !
|GO PRO !
|SS
|Tim Beckham (R)
|KC@TB
|$2900
|$3100
|$14
|GO PRO !
|OF
|Matt Joyce (L)
|LAA@OAK
|$2800
|$2400
|$9
|GO PRO !
|OF/1B
|GO PRO !
|GO PRO !
|OF
|Kyle Schwarber (L)
CHI@COL
|$4100
|$4900
|$16
|GO PRO !
|OF
|Brett Gardner (L)
NYY@CIN
|$3500
|$4200
|$18
|GO PRO !
|OF
|Matt Holliday (R)
NYY@CIN
|$3500
|$4300
|$17
|GO PRO !
|OF
|Adam Duvall (R)
|NYY@CIN
|$3900
|$4000
|$19
|GO PRO !
|OF
|Tommy Pham (R)
STL@MIA
|$2000
|$3000
|$7
|GO PRO !
|OF
|GO PRO !
|GO PRO !
Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Monday, May 8
There are a few players that I didn’t do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:
C - Austin Hedges (SD) - DK & FD
C - Rene Rivera (NYM) - DK
C - Devin Mesoraco (CIN) - DK
1B - Justin Smoak (TOR) - DK & Y!
1B - Luis Valbuena (LAA) - FD
1B - Eric Hosmer (KC) - Y!
2B - Whit Merrifield (KC) - DK
2B - Alen Hanson (PIT) - FD
2B - Chase Utley (LAD) - Y!
3B - Evan Longoria (TB) - FD
3B - Joey Gallo (TEX) - DK
3B - Eduardo Nunez (SF) - Y!
SS - Adeiny Hechavarria (MIA) - DK
SS - Brad Miller (TB) - FD
SS - Elvis Andrus (TEX) - FD
SS - Erick Aybar (SD) - Y!
SS - J.J. Hardy (BAL) - Y!
OF - Joc Pederson (LAD) - FD & Y!
OF - Kevin Pillar (TOR) - DK
OF - Rajai Davis (OAK) - FD
OF - Kevin Kiermaier (TB) - Y!