Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Monday, May 8

Monday night features a 10-game slate, and as is often the case on an abbreviated schedule, only a couple of true aces are available for those in daily fantasy baseball contests. Our advice is simple in cash games: Grab Jacob deGrom or Masahiro Tanaka. Finding strategic lineup picks is a little tougher in GPPs.

In terms of raw talent, Jake Arrieta might be one of the top two pitchers going tonight, but a start in Colorado -- just a night after the Cubs marathon game against the Yankees -- doesn't seem like an optimal spot in which to use him. Of course, if he comes through and has a great performance, which he's more than capable of, you'll be in the money in big tournaments.

This slate of pitchers is really built for the boom-or-bust nature of GPP lineup construction. Carlos Martinez, Gio Gonzalez, Blake Snell, and even guys like Matt Moore, Kevin Gausman, and Trevor Bauer could just as easily mow down the opposition as they could get blown up. Martinez and Gonzalez are in good spots to get a win, which obviously helps their respective cases, but this looks like a tough night to handicap. Be careful out there.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers

Rank Pitcher

Team

Opp.

1

Jacob deGrom, RHP

NYM

vs. SF

2

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP

NYY

at CIN

3

Carlos Martinez, RHP

STL

at MIA

4

Gio Gonzalez, LHP

WAS

at BAL

5

Marcus Stroman, RHP

TOR

vs. CLE

6

Jake Arrieta, RHP

CHC

at COL

7

Blake Snell, LHP

TB

vs. KC

8

Brandon McCarthy, RHP

LAD

vs. PIT

9

Matt Moore, LHP

SF

at NYM

10

Kevin Gausman, RHP

BAL

vs. WAS

11

Trevor Bauer, RHP

CLE

at TOR

12

Nick Martinez, RHP

TEX

at SD

13

Kendall Graveman, RHP

OAK

vs. LAA

14

Ricky Nolasco, RHP

LAA

at OAK

15

Trevor Cahill, RHP

SD

vs. TEX

16

Nate Karns, RHP

KC

at TB

17

Adam Conley, LHP

MIA

vs. STL

18

Trevor Williams, RHP

PIT

at LAD

19

Rookie Davis, RHP

CIN

vs. NYY

20

Antonio Senzatela, RHP

COL

vs. CHC



Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Monday, May 8

We’re on to a new week of DFS action. Tonight we get a 10-game, all evening slate starting at 7:05 pm ET. So, as the Tigers search for a new closer and/or try to find the old K-Rod, we’ll come up with the best plays for today’s MLB DFS action.

Keep an eye on the Fantasy Alarm Weather Center, as there is a risk of delay or rainout in Colorado. We have plenty of Cubs and Rockies featured at Coors tonight, so you'll want to stay up on that. -- Nick Berns

Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Monday, May 8

There are a few players that I didn’t do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:

C - Austin Hedges (SD) - DK & FD

C - Rene Rivera (NYM) - DK

C - Devin Mesoraco (CIN) - DK

1B - Justin Smoak (TOR) - DK & Y!

1B - Luis Valbuena (LAA) - FD

1B - Eric Hosmer (KC) - Y!

2B - Whit Merrifield (KC) - DK

2B - Alen Hanson (PIT) - FD

2B - Chase Utley (LAD) - Y!

3B - Evan Longoria (TB) - FD

3B - Joey Gallo (TEX) - DK

3B - Eduardo Nunez (SF) - Y!

SS - Adeiny Hechavarria (MIA) - DK

SS - Brad Miller (TB) - FD

SS - Elvis Andrus (TEX) - FD

SS - Erick Aybar (SD) - Y!

SS - J.J. Hardy (BAL) - Y!

OF - Joc Pederson (LAD) - FD & Y!

OF

Matt Holliday (R)



NYY@CIN

$3500

$4300

$17

OF - Kevin Pillar (TOR) - DK

OF - Rajai Davis (OAK) - FD

OF - Kevin Kiermaier (TB) - Y!