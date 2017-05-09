News

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Monday, May 8

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Monday night features a 10-game slate, and as is often the case on an abbreviated schedule, only a couple of true aces are available for those in daily fantasy baseball contests. Our advice is simple in cash games: Grab Jacob deGrom or Masahiro Tanaka. Finding strategic lineup picks is a little tougher in GPPs.

In terms of raw talent, Jake Arrieta might be one of the top two pitchers going tonight, but a start in Colorado -- just a night after the Cubs marathon game against the Yankees -- doesn't seem like an optimal spot in which to use him. Of course, if he comes through and has a great performance, which he's more than capable of, you'll be in the money in big tournaments.

This slate of pitchers is really built for the boom-or-bust nature of GPP lineup construction. Carlos Martinez, Gio Gonzalez, Blake Snell, and even guys like Matt Moore, Kevin Gausman, and Trevor Bauer could just as easily mow down the opposition as they could get blown up. Martinez and Gonzalez are in good spots to get a win, which obviously helps their respective cases, but this looks like a tough night to handicap. Be careful out there.

MORE DFS: Monday's Lineup | Lineup Builder


Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers






















































































RankPitcher Team Opp.
1 Jacob deGrom, RHP NYM vs. SF
2 Masahiro Tanaka, RHP NYY at CIN
3 Carlos Martinez, RHP STL at MIA
4 Gio Gonzalez, LHP WAS at BAL
5 Marcus Stroman, RHP TOR vs. CLE
6 Jake Arrieta, RHP CHC at COL
7 Blake Snell, LHP TB vs. KC
8 Brandon McCarthy, RHP LAD vs. PIT
9 Matt Moore, LHP SF at NYM
10 Kevin Gausman, RHP BAL vs. WAS
11 Trevor Bauer, RHP CLE at TOR
12 Nick Martinez, RHP TEX at SD
13 Kendall Graveman, RHP OAK vs. LAA
14 Ricky Nolasco, RHP LAA at OAK
15 Trevor Cahill, RHP SD vs. TEX
16 Nate Karns, RHP KC at TB
17 Adam Conley, LHP MIA vs. STL
18 Trevor Williams, RHP PIT at LAD
19 Rookie Davis, RHP CIN vs. NYY
20 Antonio Senzatela, RHP COL vs. CHC

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Monday, May 8

This section is brought to you courtesy of Fantasy Alarm's Daily Fantasy Baseball Playbook.

We’re on to a new week of DFS action. Tonight we get a 10-game, all evening slate starting at 7:05 pm ET. So, as the Tigers search for a new closer and/or try to find the old K-Rod, we’ll come up with the best plays for today’s MLB DFS action.

Keep an eye on the Fantasy Alarm Weather Center, as there is a risk of delay or rainout in Colorado. We have plenty of Cubs and Rockies featured at Coors tonight, so you'll want to stay up on that. -- Nick Berns

















































































































































































































































































OF - Kevin Pillar (TOR) - DK

























Pos Player Matchup FD DK Y! Analysis
SP Jacob deGrom (R) SF@NYM
SP Brandon McCarthy (R) PIT@LA
SP Carlos Martínez (R)
SP Gio González (L)
SP Blake Snell (L) KC@TB
SP Trevor Cahill (R) TEX@SD
SP Adam Conley (L) STL@MIA
C Yasmani Grandal (B) PIT@LA
C Russell Martin (R) CLE@TOR
1B Anthony Rizzo (L)
1B Ryan Zimmerman (R)
1B/3B Ryon Healy (R) LAA@OAK
2B Jed Lowrie (B) LAA@OAK
2B Dee Gordon (L) STL@MIA
2B Neil Walker (B) SF@NYM
3B Manny Machado (R) WSH@BAL
3B Kris Bryant (R)
3B Justin Turner (R) PIT@LA
SS Trea Turner (R)
SS Corey Seager (L) PIT@LA
SS Tim Beckham (R) KC@TB
OF Matt Joyce (L) LAA@OAK
OF Kyle Schwarber (L)
OF Brett Gardner (L)
OF Matt Holliday (R)
OF Adam Duvall (R) NYY@CIN
OF Tommy Pham (R)
Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Monday, May 8


There are a few players that I didn’t do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:

C - Austin Hedges (SD) - DK & FD

C - Rene Rivera (NYM) - DK

C - Devin Mesoraco (CIN) - DK

1B - Justin Smoak (TOR) - DK & Y!

1B - Luis Valbuena (LAA) - FD

1B - Eric Hosmer (KC) - Y!

2B - Whit Merrifield (KC) - DK

2B - Alen Hanson (PIT) - FD

2B - Chase Utley (LAD) - Y!

3B - Evan Longoria (TB) - FD

3B - Joey Gallo (TEX) - DK

3B - Eduardo Nunez (SF) - Y!

SS - Adeiny Hechavarria (MIA) - DK

SS - Brad Miller (TB) - FD

SS - Elvis Andrus (TEX) - FD

SS - Erick Aybar (SD) - Y!

SS - J.J. Hardy (BAL) - Y!

OF - Joc Pederson (LAD) - FD & Y!

OF
Matt Holliday (R)

NYY@CIN
OF - Kevin Pillar (TOR) - DK

OF - Rajai Davis (OAK) - FD

OF - Kevin Kiermaier (TB) - Y!

