Ligue 1: Mario Balotelli sets personal best league mark with 15 goals

If you thought Mario Balotelli was done, you were wrong.

Mario Balotelli sets personal best league mark with 15 goals

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker has set a personal best for goals scored in a single league season this term, racking up his 15th strike for Ligue 1 outfit Nice in their match against Marseille on Sunday.

15 - Mario Balotelli has scored 15 goals in Ligue 1 2016/17, his record in a single league season (in the European Top 5). Rebirth. pic.twitter.com/aQIEKOHJ0i

The Italian struck just after the break to pull his side level with their hosts, but a Patrice Evra strike put the home side back in front.

Balotelli and Nice are currently third in the Ligue 1 table, with Sunday's 2-1 loss leaving the club six points back of second-placed PSG.