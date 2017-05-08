News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee

Ligue 1: Mario Balotelli sets personal best league mark with 15 goals

Sporting News
Sporting News /

If you thought Mario Balotelli was done, you were wrong.

Mario Balotelli sets personal best league mark with 15 goals

Mario Balotelli sets personal best league mark with 15 goals

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker has set a personal best for goals scored in a single league season this term, racking up his 15th strike for Ligue 1 outfit Nice in their match against Marseille on Sunday.

Wenger shrugs off Mou curse



The Italian struck just after the break to pull his side level with their hosts, but a Patrice Evra strike put the home side back in front.

Balotelli and Nice are currently third in the Ligue 1 table, with Sunday's 2-1 loss leaving the club six points back of second-placed PSG.

Back To Top