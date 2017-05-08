Milner's incredible penalty record for Liverpool comes to an end

News

The Sharks have downed the Storm 14-4 in a match marred by 30 penalties.
James Milner has seen his spotless penalty record at Liverpool ended by Southampton keeper Fraser Forster.

The former England international stepped up at Anfield on Sunday boasting 10 previous successes for the Reds.

He was, however, to be denied by a sprawling stop from Forster.

While failing to convert for the first time for Liverpool, Milner’s miss from the spot also saw an eight-year run come to a close.



In a game of few opportunities on Merseyside, Milner’s inability to convert from 12 yards compounded the misery of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds remain locked in a battle for a top-four finish and know that they can ill-afford to pass up such opportunities.

Milner has, however, shown himself to be a key man over the course of the campaign and a reliable figure both at the back and over dead-balls.

He has scored 19 penalties over the course of his club career and two for England’s U21 side.

