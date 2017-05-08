Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney will both start in attack for Manchester United, while Axel Tuanzebe makes his league debut in Sunday's visit to Arsenal.

TEAM NEWS: Martial and Rooney start as Tuanzebe makes full debut for much-changed Man Utd

Jose Mourinho has held to his promise of making multiple changes, with only Matteo Darmian, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ander Herrera starting of those who took to the field from the off against Celta Vigo on Thursday.

David de Gea returns in goal and Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are back at the heart of defence, while natural centre-back Axel Tuanzebe comes in at right-back to make his first start for the club having debuted for the last quarter of the FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic earlier in the season.

Juan Mata makes his return after a groin injury, while Michael Carrick, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial are also recalled.

For Arsenal, Arsene Wenger goes with a back three with Rob Holding starting, and Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka in the centre of midfield. Former United striker Danny Welbeck leads the Gunners' line.

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck. Subs: Ospina, Gabriel, Bellerin, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud.

Man Utd: De Gea; Tuanzebe, Smalling, Jones, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Rooney. Subs: Romero, Pogba, Lingard, McTominay, Bailly, Blind, Rashford.