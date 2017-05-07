Boxing: Canelo-Golovkin fight announced for September

Christmas will come early this year as unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will step into the ring.

Canelo-Golovkin fight announced for September

The fight everyone has been waiting for was announced Saturday, with unbeaten Golovkin and Mexican two-weight world champion Canelo to go head-to-head on September 16.

Canelo confirmed the blockbuster middleweight showdown following his unanimous victory over fellow Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Las Vegas as he improved to 49-1-1.

"In September, they will see the greatest fight," Canelo said. "The era of Canelo is the best because I fought the best."

Golovkin – a notable onlooker during the fight against Chavez – stepped into the ring in a scene similar to WWE following Canelo's convincing win as the pair stood toe-to-toe, much to the delight of the crowd.

"I'm very excited… we're ready," Golovkin said, surrounded by his entourage.

Golovkin boasts a flawless 37-0 record following his points decision against Daniel Jacobs in March.

As Golovkin prepared to leave the ring, he said: "Good luck in September," to which Canelo replied: "Luck is for mediocre people".

