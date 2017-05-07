Boxing: Canelo-Golovkin fight announced for September

Christmas will come early this year as unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will step into the ring.
The fight everyone has been waiting for was announced Saturday, with unbeaten Golovkin and Mexican two-weight world champion Canelo to go head-to-head on September 16.
Canelo confirmed the blockbuster middleweight showdown following his unanimous victory over fellow Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Las Vegas as he improved to 49-1-1.
"In September, they will see the greatest fight," Canelo said. "The era of Canelo is the best because I fought the best."
Golovkin – a notable onlooker during the fight against Chavez – stepped into the ring in a scene similar to WWE following Canelo's convincing win as the pair stood toe-to-toe, much to the delight of the crowd.
"I'm very excited… we're ready," Golovkin said, surrounded by his entourage.
Golovkin boasts a flawless 37-0 record following his points decision against Daniel Jacobs in March.
As Golovkin prepared to leave the ring, he said: "Good luck in September," to which Canelo replied: "Luck is for mediocre people".
