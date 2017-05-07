Alvaro Morata said he expected to play more following his return to Real Madrid as doubts grow over his future in the Spanish capital.

Alvaro Morata raises Chelsea and Manchester United transfer hopes

Morata, wanted by both Chelsea and Manchester United this summer, made his way back to the Santiago Bernabeu from Juventus after Madrid exercised a buyback option in the off-season but the Spain international has been unable to cement a regular starting berth.

The 24-year-old forward did start in Saturday's 4-0 LaLiga rout of relegated Granada, scoring twice in the first half to take his season league tally to 15 goals, and Morata thought he would have featured more this campaign, increasing the likelihood he will leave Madrid.

"Did I expect to play more? Sure, but I'm always ready for the coach when he needs me and that is the most important thing," Morata said.

"I would like to play every minute of every match, as everyone does, I always want to go and score goals yet I am aware there are times when this isn't possible."

"I don't think about my own personal achievements, I want to win LaLiga and the Champions League as every other player in the squad does, it is going to be a very difficult end to the season but we know if we win every match then we will be champions in two competitions," he continued.

Morata has been unable to dislodge Karim Benzema's from his position as Madrid's first-choice forward, despite boasting a superior scoring record.

"This is something for other people to talk about, not me, I don't care if I score more goals than a team-mate, I just want to score and I have 20 which is a good number," Morata added.

Morata's brace helped ensure Madrid remain level on points with leaders Barcelona, on whom they have a match in hand.