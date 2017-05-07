It's been awhile since Patrick Reed has graced the top of a leaderboard, but the U.S. Ryder Cup star finds himself in great position to win this week's Wells Fargo Championship.

Wells Fargo Championship: A look ahead to Sunday with Patrick Reed in the lead

Reed grabbed the lead at 8 under heading into the final round after shooting a 5-under 67 Saturday in windy conditions.

Despite his brilliant run late last season, which ended with an emphatic performance against Europe at the Ryder Cup, Reed has not finished in the top 10 since January.

There are a host of players chasing Reed. Jon Rahm and Alex Noren, two of Europe's brightest stars, are one shot back, while Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are lurking.

Here are Sunday's top contenders and what they need to do to win:

Patrick Reed (-8) — Reed's driving accuracy has been brutal this season, but he is giving himself opportunities to make birdies this week. His putting is usually solid, so if Reed can continue to hit fairways he should get his career back on track this week.

Alex Noren (-7) — Even though Noren is not a household name, he did win three events on the European Tour last year, which raised him into the top 10 in the world rankings. Noren is a great iron player who is well-versed in tricky conditions. He hasn't been in this position on the PGA Tour very often, but he has the demeanor to get the job done.

Jon Rahm (-7) — With Rookie of the Year no longer in question, Rahm is apparently setting his sights on outright Player of the Year. The 22-year-old Spaniard is trying to capture his second win of the year.

Dustin Johnson (-4) — Expectations were tempered this week for Johnson, who was making his first start since injuring his back before the Masters. But a 5-under 67 Saturday vaulted him back into contention, and he now has a chance to win his fourth straight start.

Others in contention:

Francesco Molinari (-6)

Byeong Hun An (-5)

Phil Mickelson (-4)