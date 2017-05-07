Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has been called into the British and Irish Lions squad to tour New Zealand after Ben Youngs pulled out due to family reasons.

Laidlaw replaces Youngs in Lions squad

It was announced on Saturday that Leicester Tigers and England scrum-half Youngs had withdrawn from the tour, due to the wife of his brother Tom receiving news that her cancer is terminal.

Laidlaw, who plays his club rugby for Gloucester, will replace Youngs in Warren Gatland's 41-man squad, joining fellow number nines Conor Murray and Rhys Webb.

Commenting on Youngs' withdrawal, Lions coach Warren Gatland said: "We fully understand and respect Ben's decision to stay at home.

"Family comes first and I know from having toured with Tom and Ben in 2013 how close they are.

"This is a difficult and important time for them and we send Ben, Tom and their family our heartfelt thoughts."