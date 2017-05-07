Kentucky Derby results: Always Dreaming wins first race of 2017 Triple Crown

Always Dreaming pulled away on the final stretch to win the 2017 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, the first leg of the 2017 Triple Crown.

Kentucky Derby 2017: Live updates from Churchill Downs

An estimated 158,000 in attendance watched the 143rd running of the Derby and saw Always Dreaming take the lead from State of Honor and never look back.

"It means a lot," said jockey John Valezquez on NBC. TrainerTodd Pletcher and Valezquez "have had so much success in the past and we haven't won the Derby. And we partnered up together with this horse — an incredible horse, obviously a very young horse — and without a lot of experience, and we come in today and we raced great."

Lookin at Lee finished second, while Battle of Midway, Classic Empire and Practical Joke rounded out the top five.

Always Dreaming opened up a previously tight race on the final stretch and finished in 2:03.59.

"Well, on the quarter pull when he switched down the lane, and he got down and started running, I was like, 'They're going to have to run really hard to get us,' because he's running," Valezquez said.

It's Velazquez's second Derby win. He won with Animal Kingdom in 2011. It's the fifth consecutive year the favorite has won the race.

Always Dreaming entered the race as a 9-2 favorite.

Kentucky Derby results

Always Dreaming

Lookin At Lee

Battle of Midway

Classic Empire

Practical Joke

Tapwrit

Gunnevera

McCracken

Gormley

Irish War Cry

Hence

Untrapped

Girvin

Patch

J Boys Echo

Sonneteer

Fast and Accurate

Irap

State of Honor

Thunder Snow (DNF)



