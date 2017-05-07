News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee

Kentucky Derby results: Always Dreaming wins first race of 2017 Triple Crown

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Always Dreaming pulled away on the final stretch to win the 2017 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, the first leg of the 2017 Triple Crown.

Kentucky Derby 2017: Live updates from Churchill Downs

Kentucky Derby 2017: Live updates from Churchill Downs

An estimated 158,000 in attendance watched the 143rd running of the Derby and saw Always Dreaming take the lead from State of Honor and never look back.

"It means a lot," said jockey John Valezquez on NBC. TrainerTodd Pletcher and Valezquez "have had so much success in the past and we haven't won the Derby. And we partnered up together with this horse — an incredible horse, obviously a very young horse — and without a lot of experience, and we come in today and we raced great."

Lookin at Lee finished second, while Battle of Midway, Classic Empire and Practical Joke rounded out the top five.

Always Dreaming opened up a previously tight race on the final stretch and finished in 2:03.59.

"Well, on the quarter pull when he switched down the lane, and he got down and started running, I was like, 'They're going to have to run really hard to get us,' because he's running," Valezquez said.

It's Velazquez's second Derby win. He won with Animal Kingdom in 2011. It's the fifth consecutive year the favorite has won the race.

Always Dreaming entered the race as a 9-2 favorite.


Who won the 2017 Kentucky Derby?


Always Dreaming won the 2017 Kentucky Derby.


Kentucky Derby results



  1. Always Dreaming

  2. Lookin At Lee

  3. Battle of Midway

  4. Classic Empire

  5. Practical Joke

  6. Tapwrit

  7. Gunnevera

  8. McCracken

  9. Gormley

  10. Irish War Cry

  11. Hence

  12. Untrapped

  13. Girvin

  14. Patch

  15. J Boys Echo

  16. Sonneteer

  17. Fast and Accurate

  18. Irap

  19. State of Honor

  20. Thunder Snow (DNF)


Untrapped

Highlights

Back To Top