Dyche and Pulis satisfied with share of the spoils

Sean Dyche and Tony Pulis were both content with their sides' efforts as Burnley and West Brom battled to an entertaining 2-2 draw at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Smiles all round as point leaves Dyche and Pulis satisfied

The Clarets edged ahead early in the second period through Sam Vokes, but the Baggies levelled as Salomon Rondon netted his first goal in 19 matches, ending West Brom's five-game drought in the process.

And things got better for the visitors as birthday boy Craig Dawson headed home only for Vokes to earn a draw for the Clarets, who reached 40 points and are all-but assured of their Premier League status for next season.

"I prefer not to [celebrate] until it's definitely done, but everyone recognised 40 points as a very strong marker in the Premier League," Dyche told Sky Sports.

"I'm very pleased. For a team given no chance, we've got two games to go and the mentality is strong and we'll be working hard in those last two to get more points.

"We've had a few knocks down the season and you have to know what you're about and today you saw a group who believe what we're about.

"We know there are teams with more talent. But I think we're a tight unit and that showed today. That relentless attitude served us well and paid us back."

Pulis, meanwhile, was pleased to see his team end a four-match losing streak, singling out Rondon and the travelling support for special praise.

"It's a difficult place to come, you've only got to look at results over the season," he said. "They play the way they play brilliantly and you'll get no complaints from me over the challenge they set you.

"We're a bit disappointed to have conceded late on from a set-play. We've created chances and not taken them, today we scored two but you have to carry on.

"Salomon's been fantastic, his attitude has been wonderful and our supporters were magnificent today. Even when we went a goal down, their support helped us through."