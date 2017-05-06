Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge sets new unofficial marathon world record

News

Sporting News
It may not be an official world record, but reigning Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge fell just 25 seconds shy of becoming the first human to run a marathon in under two hours.

Kipchoge finished Nike's "Breaking 2" marathon on Saturday with a time of two hours and 24 seconds while running with a group attempting to crack the two-hour mark.

The 32-year-old Kenyan shaved eight minutes off his time at the 2016 Olympics to break the world record of 2:02:57 set by countryman Dennis Kimetto on Sept. 28, 2014 at the Berlin Marathon.

Unfortunately for Kipchoge, his livestreamed marathon at a Formula One race track in Monza, Italy, will not count toward an official world record because of pacing and hydration rules.

Kipchoge was joined by two-time Boston Marathon winner Lelisa Desisa and half marathon world record-holder Zersenay Tadese in the small group, which ran about 17 1/2 laps of the 2.4-kilometer circuit at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

"I hope next time, I can get it under the two-hour mark," Kipchoge said following his run.




