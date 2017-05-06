Dodgers place Adrian Gonzalez on DL for first time in his career

Adrian Gonzalez in in his 14th MLB season, and he has never spent time on the disabled list.

Dave Roberts 'leaning towards' placing Adrian Gonzalez on DL

That streak has come to an end as the Dodgers placed the 34-year-old first baseman on the DL Friday with right elbow soreness.

"(I'm) leaning towards putting (Gonzalez) on the DL, not officially, but I think that's where we're going to go," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB Network Radio earlier in the day. "With Adrian potentially on the DL, it will give (Cody) Bellinger a chance to be out there essentially every day at first base."

Dodgers fans have been waiting with bated breath for Roberts' decision on Bellinger, who has taken the team by storm since getting called up earlier this season. Bellinger, who is slashing .303/.361/.576 with two home runs and five RBIs, had been filling in for Joc Pederson in left field.

With Pederson set to be activated Friday, Roberts was left with a tough decision on what to do with Bellinger. Originally, Roberts said he would send Bellinger back down to the minors, but he had already softened on that stance earlier this week.

With Gonzalez on the DL, Bellinger could carve out a regular role, whether it be in the outfield or a platoon situation with Gonzalez even after he returns from injury.

Gonzalez said Wednesday that he should have gone on the DL to start the season. He understandably wanted to maintain his streak, but it may be time for him to rest up and try to get back to full health.

Bellinger has proven he is willing, and more than capable, to fill in while he rests.