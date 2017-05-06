SN Exclusive: Canelo Alvarez 'never thought' Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight would happen

Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., the fight many boxing fans are calling "The Mexican Super Bowl," will finally take place Saturday night from the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, it wasn't long ago that this bout was doubtful to ever happen.

In June 2011, the biggest fight to make in boxing was Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Lurking not far behind, though, was a much-anticipated clash between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Canelo was coming off an impressive win over Ryan Rhodes and Chavez Jr. had just captured the WBC middleweight title against Sebastian Zbik. A fight between Mexico's newest high-profile fighters would have been guaranteed box office.

But more often than not in boxing, politics played a factor at that time between Canelo's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, and Chavez's former promoter, Bob Arum. At the time, Arum insisted the fight take place at middleweight since he could no longer make 154 pounds, while De La Hoya wanted the fight at 154.

Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. didn't happen, and the boxers went their separate ways, albeit in vastly different directions.

With Floyd Mayweather not actively fighting and Manny Pacquiao on the downside of his career, Canelo is the biggest star in boxing. Meanwhile, Chavez Jr. had a variety of mishaps: he had a DUI in 2012; a failed drug test for marijuana after losing his middleweight title to Sergio Martinez; and he missed weight in his first fight against Brian Vera in 2013, and again for a 2015 fight against Marcos Reyes.

Now with Chavez Jr.'s struggles apparently behind him, boxing fans will finally get their wish. With Chavez Jr.'s struggles and the success of Canelo, it looked like the fight would never happen.

You can count the 26-year-old Canelo among those who felt this fight would never take place.

​"I never thought this fight would actually come together," Canelo told Sporting News through a translator. "It just so happened that we were both at that point in our careers that we were both able and willing to come together and fight at this weight."

When the fight was announced back in January, the public was shocked. Why would Canelo accept a fight against Chavez? What does he have to prove? Some felt it was a step down for Canelo to face someone who many feel doesn't deserve this opportunity.

At the end of the day, Canelo didn't agree to this fight for himself. He did it for the Mexican people, and if he didn't take this fight now it might never happen.

"The people really wanted this fight," Canelo exclaimed. "The fans have been asking for this fight for years and it was about time because it was now or never for the fight to happen. I’m really excited and happy. I’m feeding off what all the fans are feeling for this fight."

