While there is plenty to be decided in the final week of the Liga MX regular season, Antonio Mohamed's fate is now sure.

Monterrey, Mohamed agree to contract extension

The Monterrey coach's contract was set to expire at the end of the tournament, which Rayados close out with a home match before Morelia. But the parties have agreed to an extension that would keep Mohamed at the club for two more years, the team announced late Thursday night.

"We are sure that we will be able to continue counting on the commitment of Antonio and his coaching staff to get the best results in every competition we participate in with an attachment for our institutions principles in life and on the field," the club's statement read.

The Argentine is yet to bring a trophy to Monterrey, as he did to both Club America and Tijuana during his previous stops in Liga MX, but this tournament again sees the team performing well. A victory Saturday would mean Mohamed's men enter the postseason at worst as the No. 2 seed with the potential to be the Superlider, as they were in the 2016 Clausura before finishing runners-up to Pachuca.

Though still searching for his first trophy in charge, the extension didn't come as a surprise. Last week, Mohamed said he and the club were nearing an agreement.

"It doesn't depend on a final result," he told reporters at a news contract about staying on with Rayados. "The team is going to have changes, it's going to make signings, it's going to look for alternatives in some places, not a lot but it doesn't depend on if it is or isn't champion."