MotoGP: Rain or shine, Pedrosa leads the way in Jerez

Dani Pedrosa dominated practice for the Grand Prix of Spain, topping the timesheets in both sessions at Jerez on Friday.

Rain or shine, Pedrosa leads the way in Jerez

The Repsol Honda rider has claimed just one podium from the first three races of the season, again playing second fiddle to team-mate Marc Marquez.

But Pedrosa was fastest in a wet first session with a time of one minute and 51.648 seconds, just 0.002secs ahead of LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow. Marquez was fifth with championship leader Valentino Rossi down in 16th while Maverick Vinales, winner of the year's first two races, was 10th.

Second practice took place under dry conditions but the result was very similar, Pedrosa improving to 1:39.420 to end the session top ahead of Marc VDS' Jack Miller and Crutchlow.

Vinales was 0.959secs off the pace in sixth with Rossi again struggling in 12th, while Marquez's decision not to run new tyres backfired as he finished 14th.