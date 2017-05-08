Chelsea's battle with Tottenham for the Premier League title could go right up until the end of the season but Antonio Conte's side can move ever-closer by beating Middlesbrough on Monday.

Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions & line-up vs Middlesbrough

Spurs failed to close the gap at the top of the table to one point when they faced West Ham at the weekend and will expect the Blues to win against the struggling north-east side.

Middlesbrough realistically need to win all three of their final league games if they are to have any hope of avoiding relegation to the Championship.

CHELSEA INJURIES

Thibaut Courtois is fit to face Middlesbrough despite playing through the pain barrier away to Everton.

He hurt his ankle in a commercial video shoot for the NBA two weeks ago and his situation is being managed by medical staff but he completed training sessions on Thursday and Friday at Cobham Training Ground.

N'Golo Kante and David Luiz, however, are doubtful for the match, with the French midfielder having picked up a small muscular injury in training ahead of the game.

Luiz was substituted against Everton for Nathan Ake after going down with a groin injury and could also miss out, but he isn't expected to be out for a long period.

Chelsea have no other injuries.

CHELSEA SUSPENSIONS

Chelsea have no players suspended for the match and have had few issues with discipline all season. John Terry has been their only player to be sent off, in the FA Cup against Peterborough United.

The cut-off point for accumulations of 10 yellow cards passed two weeks ago and the Blues avoided any of their players being banned.

CHELSEA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Antonio Conte surprised Tottenham in the FA Cup by resting Eden Hazard and Diego Costa for Michy Batshuayi and Willian but he typically doesn't like to rotate his squad.

Should David Luiz and Kante fail to make it for the Middlesbrough clash, then Nathan Ake and Cesc Fabregas are likely to come in.

Conte has used the same core of 14 players all season and any changes for Monday's game will be enforced rather than tactical.

MIDDLESBROUGH TEAM NEWS

Victor Valdes is Middlesbrough's most notable absentee and he misses the game with a rib injury. Gaston Ramirez, meanwhile, is doubtful with a pelvis injury.

Daniel Ayala will be assessed in the coming days, Grant Leadbitter is back from a hamstring injury and Adlene Guedioura has also trained after his groin problem.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Chelsea have won each of their last six Premier League games against Middlesbrough without conceding a single goal.



Cesc Fabregas needs one more assist to reach 10 for the season. Should he do this, he’d be the first player to record 10 Premier League assists in six different seasons (Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney have both managed this in five seasons).



The Blues’ next win at Stamford Bridge will be their 300th in the Premier League, becoming just the third team to reach that milestone for Premier League home wins (Man United 347 and Arsenal 305 going into this weekend).





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

The game is being shown at 20.00 BST on Monday evening and is live on Sky Sports 1 in the UK.