A-League Grand Final: Sydney FC - Melbourne Victory Preview

Two powerhouses collide in a worthy climax to the 2016-17 A-League season with Sydney FC looking to complete an all-conquering campaign against Melbourne Victory at Allianz Stadium.

SQUADS

Sydney FC squad: 1.Andrew REDMAYNE (GK), 4.Alex WILKINSON, 5.Jordy BUIJS, 6.Joshua BRILLANTE, 7.Michael ZULLO, 8.Milos DIMITRIJEVIC, 9.BOBÔ, 10.Milos NINKOVIC, 11.Bernie IBINI, 13.Brandon O'NEILL, 14.Alex BROSQUE (c), 17.David CARNEY, 18.Matt SIMON, 19.George BLACKWOOD, 20.Danny VUKOVIC (GK), 21.Filip HOLOSKO, 22.Seb RYALL, 23.Rhyan GRANT **two to be omitted**

Ins: 19.George BLACKWOOD (promoted), 22.Seb RYALL (promoted)

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: Nil

Melbourne Victory squad: 2.Jason GERIA, 4.Nick ANSELL, 5.Daniel GEORGIEVSKI, 6.Leigh BROXHAM, 7.Marco ROJAS, 8.Besart BERISHA, 10.James TROISI, 11.Mitch AUSTIN, 14.Fahid BEN KHALFALLAH, 15.Alan BARO, 16.Rashid MAHAZI, 17.James DONACHIE, 19.George HOWARD, 20.Lawrence THOMAS (GK), 21.Carl VALERI (c), 22.Stefan NIGRO, 23.Jai INGHAM, 40.Matt ACTON (GK) **two to be omitted**

Ins: 19.George HOWARD (promoted), 22.Stefan NIGRO (promoted)

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: Nil

BLUFFER'S GUIDE

After their record-breaking season, it would be only fitting for Sydney FC to complete the job and lift the championship trophy on Sunday.

The Sky Blues have left the rest of the A-League in their wake, breaking all manner of records and setting new standards on and off the field.

Everything points to a 22nd win in 29 games for Graham Arnold's side, and their comfortable victory over Perth Glory in last weekend's semi-final only strengthened their credentials in the eyes of many.

Arnold is looking to win his second championship as a coach and received glowing praise from centre-back Alex Wilkinson this week: "He's the best coach I've had. He's got the whole package - the man-management, the tactical side of the game, you can have a laugh with him but he also demands that respect."

It's hard to find any neutral observers who think Victory might win, but the fact remains they definitely have the players to do so.

Nine of their likely match-day squad have previous grand final experience, including Besart Berisha who will play in his fourth and has never lost one.

The Kosovo international simply doesn't know the meaning of the word 'lose' and will do everything in his power to combine with his dangerous attacking comrades to lower Sydney's colours.

Speaking on Thursday, Berisha spoke of his record in A-League finals of eight goals in 12 matches: "I'm very lucky that I'm able to score in this type of important games that means so much to the club and the supporters. So I'm ready and I hope I can help the team."

The Sky Blues have been simply imperious, however, and their 3-0 semi-final win over Glory on Saturday was the eleventh time they've scored three or more goals in a game this season.

With so much attacking firepower at the disposal of both coaches, it might well be the tighter defence that makes the difference.

Sydney have been unmatchable in that regard, keeping an astonishing 17 clean sheets and conceding just 12 goals in 42 hours of football.

Ibini 'touch-and-go' for grand final

Goalkeeper Danny Vukovic is the best in the land and he and three of his back four – Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant and Michael Zullo – were recognised in the PFA Team of the Season announced this week.

Neither coach is expected to make changes to his regular starting XI, with the major injury question surrounding the hamstring of regular Sydney substitute Bernie Ibini.

The other pre-match issue has been the expected standard of Allianz Stadium's pitch, with Football Federation Australia having made a late bid earlier in the week for a rugby union match - that will be held at the same venue on Saturday - to be moved.

The governing body's request was turned down but players from both sides have insisted they'll be fine.

Waratahs won't move rugby match

Whichever way you look at it, the two best sides have reached the championship decider.

A classic climax awaits.

ROUTE TO GOAL

Goals win games and these two teams have certainly exhibited their firepower in 2016-17, winning 37 of their combined 56 matches.

Both have topped 50 goals this season and have some of the most exciting strikers in A-League history among their ranks.

Troisi: Sydney's defence isn't impenetrable

Victory's main man is, of course, Berisha, who's netted 20 goals this season and needs just two more to equal club legend Archie Thompson's finals record of ten, half of which came in the 2006-07 grand final demolition of Adelaide United.

Alongside Berisha, Marco Rojas has had a spectacular return to the competition, mixing a dozen goals with 11 assists, while Fahid Ben Khalfallah produced one of his best performances at Victory in last week's 1-0 win over Brisbane Roar.

Sydney's latest version of the 'Killer B's' has seen Brazilian marquee striker Bobo combine with effervescent skipper Alex Brosque, who have notched 26 goals between them.

Bobo has brought the talent and experience gained from over a dozen years of top-flight football in his homeland and Turkey, while Brosque has enjoyed a stellar season, reaching double figures for the first time in the A-League.

'Sydney will win it and that's it' - Carney

Providing the ammunition has been the newly-crowned Johnny Warren medallist, Milos Ninkovic, whose ability to unlock defences and create chances for his team-mates has been unrivalled in the past 30 weeks.

WHO'S BEEN IN THE NEWS THIS WEEK?

Milos Ninkovic. The Serbian playmaker was a popular winner of the Johnny Warren Medal on Monday night.

FORM LINES

Sydney FC: WWDWW

Melbourne Victory: LLDWW

PREDICTION

Sydney FC 2-1 Melbourne Victory