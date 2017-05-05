Dustin Johnson declared himself satisfied with his form and fitness after carding a 2-under 70 Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship in his first competitive appearance since late March.

Dustin Johnson 'very pleased' with comeback round

"Since I haven't played in so long, I'm happy with the way I played," the American said in a post-round interview on PGA Tour LIVE. "I didn't score that great, didn't really hole many putts, but other than that I played really well. I hit 16 greens, I hit the ball great."

The world No. 1 had won three PGA Tour events in a row before the Masters but was forced to withdraw from the year's first major after injuring his back in freak circumstances when slipping down stairs at his rental home at Augusta.

Despite his break from action, Johnson looked impressive Thursday as he hit 16 greens in regulation during his opening round in Wilmington, N.C.

"The two greens I missed, I didn't have hard chips, I just didn't get up and down, but it was more putting," he said. "I felt like I hit good putts, just nothing was going in. But all in all, I'm very pleased with the day I had."

Asked whether he was happy from a fitness perspective, Johnson replied: "Everything feels good — I can't complain there."