NHL Draft 2017: Time, date, draft order, how to watch and live stream

The NHL draft lottery has set the order for the first 15 picks of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, so it's time to start planning when and where you'll be watching the 53rd edition of the event in June.

When is NHL Draft 2017? Date, time, draft order, TV channel

While there's not a supreme talent like Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews in this year's NHL draft, there are some future All-Stars who could change the course of a franchise.

MORE: Complete draft order, Rounds 1-7

Everything you need to know about the 2017 NHL Draft is below, and here's everything you need to know how the Expansion Draft unfolded.

When is the 2017 NHL Draft?

The 2017 NHL Draft will take place over two days from June 23-24. Round 1 will take place on Friday, June 23, while Rounds 2-7 will be held on Saturday, June 24.

What time is the 2017 NHL Draft?

Round 1 on June 23 begins at 7 p.m. ET. Round 2 on June 24 begins at 10 a.m.

Where is the 2017 NHL Draft?

The 2017 NHL Draft will be held at the Blackhawks' United Center in Chicago. It's the first time in the draft's 53-year history that the event will be held in Chicago.

What channel is the 2017 NHL Draft on?

NBC Sports Network will broadcast the 2017 NHL Draft. It can also be live-streamed on NBC Sports Live Extra.

Who won the 2017 NHL Draft Lottery?

The New Jersey Devils, who had just the fifth-best odds of landing the No. 1 pick, won the draft lottery, which determines the order for the first 15 picks. The lottery was held April 29 in Toronto.

What is the 2017 NHL Draft order?

Here is the order of this year's draft. Picks 16-31 were set following the Stanley Cup Finals.

1. New Jersey Devils 2. Philadelphia Flyers 3. Dallas Stars 4. Colorado Avalanche 5. Vancouver Canucks 6. Vegas Golden Knights 7. Arizona Coyotes 8. Buffalo Sabres 9. Detroit Red Wings 10. Florida Panthers 11. Los Angeles Kings 12. Carolina Hurricanes 13. Winnipeg Jets 14. Tampa Bay Lightning 15. New York Islanders 16. Calgary Flames 17. Toronto Maple Leafs 18. Boston Bruins NHL mock draft 2017 19. San Jose Sharks 20. St. Louis Blues 21. New York Rangers 22. Edmonton Oilers 23. Arizona Coyotes (from Minnesota) 24. Columbus Blue Jackets 25. Montreal Canadiens 26. Chicago Blackhawks 27. St. Louis Blues (from Washington) 28. Ottawa Senators 29. Dallas Stars (from Anaheim) 30. Nashville Predators 31. Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL mock draft 2017

18. Boston Bruins

NHL.com staff writer Guillaume Lepage projected the top 15 picks in his first NHL mock draft on April 30 following the draft lottery. Here are his results:

1. New Jersey Devils - Nico Hischier, C, Halifax (QMJHL)

2. Philadelphia Flyers - Nolan Patrick, C, Brandon (WHL)

3. Dallas Stars - Miro Heiskanen, D, HIFK (FIN)

4. Colorado Avalanche - Casey Mittelstadt, C, Eden Prairie (HIGH-MN)

5. Vancouver Canucks - Gabriel Vilardi, C, Windsor (OHL)

6. Vegas Golden Knights - Owen Tippett, RW, Mississauga (OHL)

7. Arizona Coyotes - Michael Rasmussen, C, Tri-City (WHL)

8. Buffalo Sabres - Cody Glass, C, Portland (WHL)

9. Detroit Red Wings - Cale Makar, D, Brooks (AJHL)

10. Florida Panthers - Martin Necas, C, Brno (CZE)

11. Los Angeles Kings - Klim Kostin, LW/C, Dynamo Moscow (RUS)

12. Carolina Hurricanes - Elias Pettersson, C, Timra (SWE-2)

13. Winnipeg Jets - Nick Suzuki, C, Owen Sound (OHL)13.

14. Tampa Bay Lightning - Juuso Valimaki, D, Tri-City (WHL)

15. New York Islanders - Lias Andersson, C, HV 71 (SWE)