Is Jay Cutler following Tony Romo into a career in the broadcast booth?

Jay Cutler reportedly exploring potential TV broadcasting career

According to NFL Media, the veteran free-agent quarterback Cutler, who has received little interest from teams, is exploring a post-football career in broadcasting. Citing multiple unnamed television sources, the report says Cutler and his representatives have spoken with executives about football-related TV roles and he has even auditioned with at least one network.

Culter's agent told ESPN in April that the QB "is ready to play and wants to play" in the NFL, but as interest in him shrinks by the day heading into offseason camps, The 34-year-old is trying to get a backup plan in place.

The teams linked to Cutler this offseason — the Jets, Texans, Browns, and 49ers — either signed other free-agent quarterbacks or drafted rookies last month to fill their needs.

An 11-year veteran, Cutler was released in March by the Bears after eight seasons in Chicago. The way the seven-year, $126.7 million contract he signed with the Bears in 2013 was structured, it was the first opportunity the team had to cut ties with him without facing a huge salary cap hit.

MORE:

Jay Cutler 'has never mentioned retirement to me,' agent says

